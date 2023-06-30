Christy Carlson Romano Celebrates Special Connection to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Baby's Name

Christy Carlson Romano has a special connection to Wren Stephens

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Published on June 30, 2023 10:17AM EDT
Christy Carlson Romano Celebrates Special Connection to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Baby Boy's Name
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with Wren Stephens, Ren Stevens. Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram, Buena Vista Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock 

Christy Carlson Romano has a fun connection to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new arrival.

Commenting on the emotional post where the Cravings cookbook author, 37, revealed that she and the EGOT winner, 44, have welcomed a baby boy, the Disney alum, 39, pointed out the coincidence in the baby's name, Wren Alexander Stephens.

"Hold up — Wren Stephens?! I'm honored❤️," she wrote, referencing her character from the 2000 Disney Channel series Even Stevens, where she played a teen girl named Ren Stevens.

Christy Carlson Romano Instagram comments
Christy Carlson Romano Instagram comments.

Christy Carlson Romano/Instagram

When Teigen later shared an adorable Instagram Reel of Wren being burped while sporting an impressive mane that resembled a mohawk, Carlson Romano dropped another comment.

"Ren Stevens sends her love❤️🌙," she wrote.

Teigen opened up about always wanting four children and the surrogacy process in Wren's birth announcement, shared Wednesday.

"In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogacies, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!"

chrissy teigen announces surprise baby

Instagram/chrissyteigen

During the process, Teigen decided she wanted to try to carry one last time. Instead of using two surrogates, Teigen carried one of their babies through the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, while their surrogate received a second transfer.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their surrogate, a woman named Alexandra.

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack," she continued, referencing the baby boy the couple lost at 20 weeks in September 2021. "We know both their angel kisses are from you."

Teigen and Legend also share son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughters Esti Maxine, 5 months, and Luna Simone, 7. 

