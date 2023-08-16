Christopher Meloni Stars in New Lyme Disease PSA, Reflects on Its 'Dark' Impact on His Family (Exclusive)

“Witnessing the ones you love more than anything in the world being relentlessly tortured before your eyes… it gets really dark,” the actor tells PEOPLE

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 16, 2023 10:58AM EDT

Up to 60% of early-stage Lyme disease cases are missed, and Christopher Meloni has seen firsthand how brutal the disease can be when it progresses into a chronic state.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor recently spoke to PEOPLE about how the disease has directly impacted his family as he becomes the latest celebrity ambassador to star in a new PSA for the Global Lyme Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to curing Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through research, awareness and empowerment for patients.

Lyme disease is a potentially debilitating infection caused by bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi that is transmitted through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick. In the PSA — which was directed by Erich Bergen — Meloni, 62, details the severity of the disease’s symptoms and the reality of those who have to live without any relief.

“My family was affected by this disease in a very dramatic way. And it was a whole big learning curve because it took us two years to get the correct diagnoses. It was pretty heartbreaking,” Meloni tells PEOPLE. “Witnessing the ones you love more than anything in the world being relentlessly tortured before your eyes… it gets really dark. There's no other light that I see, it's the bleakest thing to either experience or to witness.”

Christopher Meloni Reflects on 'Dark' Impact of Lyme Disease
Christopher Meloni.

Global Lyme Alliance

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Early stage Lyme symptoms include headaches, flu-like symptoms, joint pain, fatigue and sometimes a rash that has many different shapes including one which may look like a bullseye centered on the tick bite. Late stage Lyme symptoms can include paralysis, agonizing joint pain, neurological problems, severe headaches, problems with memory, hearing, and vision, inflammation of the brain, and inflammation of the heart. 

“It presents itself as any number of things,” Meloni says. “In my family's case, we thought we were dealing with a stomach flu and then later it turned into relentless migraines and then we were dealing with arthritis. It's a laundry list of horror show potentialities, and I was surprised how little and poor the information was being given out to the public.” 

“And then on top of it, to add insult to injury, you're dealing with organizations that snub you and actively say you are crazy or overreacting, you are wrong,” he adds. “It's a nightmarish scenario to live through.”

Meloni credits his wife Sherman Williams for spearheading their personal research and helping their family find solutions early on. “She left no stone unturned and she was the driving force at getting answers. She was relentless,” he raves. “She’s the hero of all of this.”

Chris Meloni and Sherman Williams attend Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Global Gala 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 13, 2022 in New York City
Chris Meloni and Sherman Williams. Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty

In that journey of finding help, the father of two says they connected with the Global Lyme Alliance.

“Our relationship with the Global Lyme Alliance was born in a vacuum of desperation and people looking for answers,” Meloni says. “We felt as though they were our lifeline, our tribe, our community because they were the ones fighting the real fight.”

“You want people to recognize what is happening and empower those that are suffering. And that's what the Global Lyme Alliance is doing for us,” the actor adds. “We're in the boat with them trying to row people in the same direction, what we feel is the right direction towards understanding this disease and finding some kind of solution.” 

Meloni urges people to join his and the nonprofit’s mission of raising awareness for more research and supporting patients.

“Lyme disease is one of the fastest growing epidemics and it's woefully underfunded by governmental agencies,” he tells PEOPLE. “Get involved because as a group we're way stronger together and we really have to bring our collective pain together and bring action to it. That's the only way things are gonna get done.”

Related Articles
Tick - Lyme disease
Bella Hadid Has Struggled With Lyme Disease — Here's What to Know About the Tick-Borne Illness
TikToker Kyle Prue Shares Lyme Disease Struggle in Defense of Bella Hadid
TikToker Kyle Prue Reveals Lyme Disease Struggle: 'I Have Entire Organs That Are Non-Functioning'
Leprosy Bacteria
There's a Leprosy Outbreak in Florida
Rachel Fuda attends City Of Hope's 2023 Spirit Of Life Awards at The Plaza on June 08, 2023
'RHONJ' Star Rachel Fuda Talks 'Lifelong Physical and Emotional Battle' of Having Arthritis (Exclusive)
Aiden Debusk
6-Year-Old Suffers Hours-Long Seizures, Nearly Dies After Developing Tick-Borne Illness on Family Hike
Amelie Champagne, CEO Shares Heartbreaking LinkedIn Post After His Daughter, 22, Died by Suicide Following Battle with Lyme Disease
CEO Shares Heartbreaking LinkedIn Post After Daughter Dies by Suicide Following Lyme Disease Battle
Michael Jleene Hardaway sepsis amputation gofund me
Houston Man Undergoes Double Amputation After Flea Bite: Report
Two-year-old boy dies from brain-eating bug in Nevada after playing in hot springs water
2-Year-Old Nevada Boy Dies from Brain-Eating Amoeba: 'He Fought 7 Days'
Fiona Phillips 'Good Morning Britain' TV show, London, UK - 31 Aug 2017
U.K. TV Host Fiona Phillips Reveals Alzheimer’s Diagnosis After Believing Symptoms Were Menopause-Related
Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Bruce Willis âFantastic' as He Reacts to the Starâs Hollywood Retirement
Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts to 'Fantastic' Bruce Willis' Hollywood Retirement: He's a 'Huge Star'
George Pimentel/WireImage
Amy Schumer Reveals She Has Lyme Disease: 'I Have Maybe Had It for Years'
Sick woman with flu
What to Know About the Cold and Flu as Health Experts Predict the Worst Season in Years
Bailey McBreen, Florida Nurse Who Couldn't Stop Burping Learned She Had a Symptom of Stage 3 Cancer
Florida Nurse, 25, Who Couldn't Stop Burping Learned She Had a Symptom of Stage 3 Cancer
brain scan
Significant Brain Changes Detected in Those Suffering Long COVID, New Study Says  
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Tells Paparazzi to Stop Yelling at Bruce Willis Following Dementia Diagnosis
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Christina Maxwell and Yolanda Hadid speak onstage during Project Healthy Minds and Related Companies’ World Mental Health Day Event on October 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)
Yolanda Hadid Shares Advice She Gives Her Kids About Managing Their Mental Health