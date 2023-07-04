Christopher Meloni Goes Nearly Nude in 'Sexy' Sock Commercial: 'Better Than Being Naked'

Christopher Meloni is taking it all off … except for his socks!

In announcing his new partnership with Tommie Copper in a steamy Instagram Reel, the Law & Order star showed off his best — and only — accessory.

The high-innuendo video opens with Meloni, 62, laying in bed beneath the sheets. “Hey. Come a little closer. I want you to see the magic that’s under these sheets,” he teases. “I’m gonna show you my giant … socks.”

It’s then that Meloni whips his foot out of the bed, revealing that it’s covered in a striped Tommie Copper sock.

For the entirety of the video, Meloni is completely nude, sans the socks. He shows off a few different colors while cooking in the kitchen, propping his feet on the countertop. All the while, a blurred-out box covers his nether regions.

“I never take these babies off,” he says. “It’s better than being naked. Why? Because naked only comes in one color.”

Before the clip ends, the tagline “Who says socks aren’t sexy?” appears. From there, the actor adds a sensual growl. “Happy July 3 Freedom Feet Day from @tommiecopper,” he captioned the video.

Christopher Meloni Instagram

It’s safe to say — the comments are ... unhinged. Even retailer Old Navy chimed in, calling Meloni “daddy??????”

Others couldn’t quite contain their reactions to yet another nude Meloni clip, either. “Pretty sure this is how geriatric pregnancy happens … maybe it’s just a hot flash,” one commenter added.

Christopher Meloni Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meloni last sported his birthday suit for a Peloton ad in July 2022. That campaign, which was a part of National Nude Day, showed Meloni doing his daily workout routine without the burden of clothing. “Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange," he said. "Honestly, I don't get it."

Earlier in 2022, Meloni told PEOPLE he really does work out in the nude. “I work out naked. It's my gym," he said, adding that he "can do whatever I want."

