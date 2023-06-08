Christopher Lloyd Surprises Cast of Broadway's 'Back to the Future' Musical in Rehearsal

The original Doc Brown shared some wisdom with the cast to prep them for a ride in the DeLorean

By
Published on June 8, 2023 10:47 AM
CHRISTOPHER LLOYD with Broadway's Marty McFly CASEY LIKES
Christopher Lloyd speaks with Casey Likes. Photo:

Andy Henderson

If his calculations are correct, the Broadway cast of Back to the Future will make Christopher Lloyd proud!

The iconic actor surprised the cast of the musical this week by stopping in for a rehearsal — less than a month before performances begin June 30, and over two months before opening on August 3, at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

The star of the 1985 blockbuster of the same name, who played the lovable Doc Brown, met with the whole cast, shook hands and posed for a sweet group photo while he was there.

CHRISTOPHER LLOYD (left) surprises the Broadway company of BACK TO THE FUTURE in rehearsal
Christopher Lloyd talks with the Broadway cast of Back to the Future.

Andy Henderson

Among those Lloyd, 84, spoke with at the rehearsal, were Casey Likes (Marty McFly in the musical), Roger Bart (Doc Brown in the musical), Broadway director John Rando, and movie co-creator and musical book writer Bob Gale.

Photos from the wholesome moment show Lloyd clapping for the cast, exchanging a few hugs, and smiling big in conversation with a group of people who know his work all to well.

CHRISTOPHER LLOYD with the company of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Christopher Lloyd poses with the 'Back to the Future' Broadway cast.

Andy Henderson

Lloyd previously saw the musical in London last July, when he celebrated the West End production of Back to the Future: The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre by appearing with the cast. More original stars from the movie made appearances as well, including Claudia Wells, Frances Lee McCain and Donald Fullilove.

In an October video to tease the Broadway run, Lloyd appeared alongside Tony winner Bart — as Lloyd played a used-car salesman who sells Brown the iconic DeLorean time machine.

"I have a feeling you'll be at the Winter Garden Theatre a long time," he joked.

Original Doc Brown CHRISTOPHER LLOYD hugging Broadway's Doc Brown ROGER BART
Christopher Lloyd hugs Roger Bart.

Andy Henderson

As previously reported, the show comes from a creative team tied to the original movie, including Robert Zemeckis, who directed the movie franchise and serves as co-producer. Gale, who co-created and co-wrote the film trilogy, wrote the musical's book. Alan Silvestri, who composed the movie's score, collaborates on the show's music and lyrics with Grammy winner Glen Ballard.

"To paraphrase Marty McFly, you guys are ready for this, and your kids are gonna love it (too)!" Gale previously said in a statement.

"If Bob Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a Broadway musical 43 years later, they'd kick us out of their office and call us crazy. Well, sometimes, crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment, and now Bob and I are eager to share our musical vision with New York audiences."

CHRISTOPHER LLOYD and BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway director JOHN RANDO
Christopher Lloyd talks with John Rando.

Andy Henderson

The plot line of the stage show sticks closely to the film, according to a release: "When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself ... back to the future."

