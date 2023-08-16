Christine Tran Ferguson Shares First Update After Death of 15-Month-Old Son: 'I Thought I Had Forever'

Christine Tran Ferguson is continuing to grieve.

The travel influencer behind Tour de Lust, 37, is opening up about her grief after the death of her 15-month-old son Asher, which she announced on July 20 on her Instagram.

"We should be preparing our trip to Italy next week. Instead, I'm looking at these photos from our first family vacation almost exactly a year ago at 4 months old," she wrote in a caption for a post filled with pictures of herself, her husband and her son.

"We had plans to show Asher where mommy and daddy got married in Positano and then explore Tuscany, a new area together as a family. I miss these memories, I miss you, I wanted new memories with you," she emotionally continued.

Tran Ferguson, who did not share further details about the infant's death, describes the pain of missing her son as one that "will never go away, adding, "I never knew such pain could even exist! Our lives were perfect, normal… until it wasn’t 💔."



"I can’t believe its been over a month since we last held you in our arms, kissed you, smelled you, hearing your little laugh, your little walk. I want it all back so badly! I’m forever heartbroken, forever changed," the mournful mother shared.

"14 months with you was not long enough. I thought I had forever, we had so many plans for the future and it’s just gone. I pray and pray we find the strength to carry you with us. Its so hard, incredibly hard. For now, we cherish these memories we had with you forever. Mommy & Daddy can’t wait to be with you again 👼🏻🕊️❤️ #forever14months."

Tran Ferguson echoed the sentiments of her post announcing Asher's death last month, which she began by saying, "My heart is utterly broken and shattered into a million pieces. I will never understand why."

"Nothing makes sense, I’m still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms," the bereaved mom wrote.



"Why is this happening to us, why Asher?? You did not deserve any of this. Losing you is the hardest experience mommy and daddy has ever had to endure. Every day has been torture without you, this pain is unbearable. I still feel like you’re going to reappear but our home is so quiet and empty without you. Part of me has died with you. I’m so heartbroken, with no idea how to live a life without you."



Going on to explain how loved the little boy was by family and friends, Tran Ferguson wrote, "Your room is empty, your stuff untouched. There’s no pain that can ever compare to losing a child & I can’t believe it happened to us."

In June, the influencer mom asked for prayers and revealed her son was "fighting for his life in the ICU."

"Please God, give us a miracle and save my sweet Asher 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼," she wrote. "We need you, we miss your laugh, your smile, we need you here with mama & dada."

Asher was born on April 20, 2022, nine years to the day that the couple first met, with Tran Ferguson expressing her gratitude for her baby boy after his traumatic birth.

"The doctor told us he had the cord around his neck so when the contractions happened it would tighten around his neck which led to his heart rate dropping," she explained at the time. "I’m just so glad our amazing doctors delivered him safely. It was awhile before I got to finally hold him once I was in the recovery room. I couldn’t believe it, he’s FINALLY HERE in my arms! I feel so blessed and lucky to be your mother and understand what everyone has told me. There is no love like this 🥹."

