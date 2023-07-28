Christine Romans of CNN’s ‘Early Start’ Departs Network After 24 Years: 'It's Been a Pleasure'

"I have decided I am ready for a new chapter,” Romans said on the air Friday, adding, “I love CNN dearly”

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 28, 2023 12:20PM EDT
Christine Romans attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022
Photo:

Mike Coppola/Getty

Christine Romans revealed that she is leaving CNN after 24 years.

Announcing her decision on the air Friday morning, the network's chief business correspondent said, “It has been a pleasure waking up early for you for so many years to get your morning started.”

“I love CNN dearly. I have loved my 24-year run here, 24 years right? But I have decided I am ready for a new chapter. I am full of gratitude for my CNN family. It is a family. Everybody here are my friends. And I am excited for the challenges ahead.” 

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Romans elaborated, saying, “It’s impossible to sum up 24 wonderful and transformative years at CNN, but here it goes: five elections, a dot-com boom and bust, 9/11, a housing bubble and financial crisis, and a global pandemic. Oh…and a wedding, 3 baby boys, 3 books and 10 years of 3 a.m. wake-up calls!”

“I’ve climbed the mountain and it’s time for me to climb a new one,” she added. “But I’m forever grateful to have worked alongside some of the most talented journalists in the business.”

Christine Romans attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes

Mike Coppola/Getty

Romans' last appearance as a CNN anchor was Friday. The network is expected to keep Early Start on the schedule but will reportedly use “a rotating array of anchors until making a permanent decision about assigning talent to the show,” according to Variety.

Romans joined the Warner Bros. Discovery network in 1999 after roles at newspapers and Reuters Television. She became host of the 5 a.m. news show in 2014.

