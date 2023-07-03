Christine Quinn is strolling through the streets of Paris in style.

The former Selling Sunset star, 34, was spotted in a sheer Georges Hobeika dress on Monday during Paris Fashion Week.

Quinn’s form-fitting ensemble featured crystal beading that seamlessly transitioned into a black jeweled high-low trim that gave a peak at her strappy Jimmy Choo heels.

She styled her look with lengthy mermaid-esque waves and a mini black frame purse.

The real estate agent was seen the day before in a navy blue bralette with a hand print design laced in a gold criss-cross pattern. She also rocked high-waisted distressed balloon jeans and a denim handbag of different blues.

After starring as the series villain on Selling Sunset for five seasons, Quinn exited the Oppenheim Group to launch her and her husband Christian Dumontet's new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen, in April of last year.

"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn told PEOPLE exclusively in March. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

Ahead of the sixth season, she told PEOPLE, “I definitely think it's going to be a completely different show, and I don't think as many people are going to tune in.”

“And then the people that do tune in are going to realize it's very different. They have to get to know a lot more characters,” she noted of newcomers Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi.

“It's not as glamorous. It's not as fun anymore. I think they have an uphill battle right now. I really do,” she added. "I think it's probably going to be the last season of Selling Sunset. I'm not the only person who thinks that."

Netflix confirmed in June 2022 that they gave the series a double renewal for seasons 6 and 7. of the show. Season 6 dropped on the streaming service on May 19.

