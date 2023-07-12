Listen to the Late Christine McVie's Unreleased 'Little Darlin'' on What Would Have Been Her 80th Birthday

Late Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie is being celebrated on what would've been her 80th birthday.

On Wednesday, Rhino shared McVie's unreleased "Little Darlin'," a song she recorded in 2004 during her solo LP In the Meantime recording sessions.

Rhino will also reissue McVie's 1984 self-titled album and In the Meantime on Nov. 3. In the Meantime will be released on vinyl for the first time, with a new mix by her nephew Dan Perfect who collaborated on the original album.

“When my aunt Christine McVie died unexpectedly last year, plans were already afoot for the re-release of this solo album, which is perhaps her most personal and intimate project," Perfect said in a press release.

Christine McVie. Mike Prior

He continued, "Chris and I had been working for some time on remixing the original tracks in Dolby Atmos, and Chris was excited and intrigued by this process, which was bringing fresh life and contemporaneity to the songs… I dearly wish that she could have lived to see this re-release as she would have been delighted."

In addition to the new release, her former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood celebrated her memory by releasing an instrumental version of her composition "Songbird," featuring ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro.

At the end of the instrumental version, the drummer incorporated an altered lyric from the original: "As the songbird sings/Now from the heavens, to you Christine/I wish you all the love in the world/But, most of all, I wish it from myself.”

Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood in 1987. Rob Verhorst/Redferns

He also shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram and paid tribute to McVie.

"For Christine, Here we are thinking of you on your heavenly 80th birthday," he began the post. "For me, although missing you on this celebration of your 80th birthday…I like so many have the greatest memories in plenty!"



He continued, "And most of all, your songs are lighting up the world on this your birthday. Chris, Happy Birthday. You are loved and dearly missed."



McVie's debut album and In the Meantime are available to preorder on CD and vinyl ahead of its Nov. 3 release.

The singer-songwriter and keyboardist died at age 79 on Nov. 30. McVie's family announced her death on social media, writing at the time that she died at the hospital "following a short illness," surrounded by her family. Months later, a death certificate revealed that she died of a stroke, with a secondary cause of death listed as cancer.

The late musician was honored at the Grammy Awards in February with a special performance by Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt, who teamed up to sing her 1977 Rumours classic "Songbird."

