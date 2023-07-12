Listen to the Late Christine McVie's Unreleased 'Little Darlin'' on What Would Have Been Her 80th Birthday

Mick Fleetwood also paid tribute to his former bandmate — who died in November — with an instrumental version of her signature "Songbird"

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 02:35PM EDT

Late Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie is being celebrated on what would've been her 80th birthday.

On Wednesday, Rhino shared McVie's unreleased "Little Darlin'," a song she recorded in 2004 during her solo LP In the Meantime recording sessions.

Rhino will also reissue McVie's 1984 self-titled album and In the Meantime on Nov. 3. In the Meantime will be released on vinyl for the first time, with a new mix by her nephew Dan Perfect who collaborated on the original album.

“When my aunt Christine McVie died unexpectedly last year, plans were already afoot for the re-release of this solo album, which is perhaps her most personal and intimate project," Perfect said in a press release.

Christine McVie's Unreleased Track 'Little Darlin' Available on What Would've Been Her 80th Birthday
Christine McVie.

Mike Prior

He continued, "Chris and I had been working for some time on remixing the original tracks in Dolby Atmos, and Chris was excited and intrigued by this process, which was bringing fresh life and contemporaneity to the songs… I dearly wish that she could have lived to see this re-release as she would have been delighted."

In addition to the new release, her former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood celebrated her memory by releasing an instrumental version of her composition "Songbird," featuring ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro.

At the end of the instrumental version, the drummer incorporated an altered lyric from the original: "As the songbird sings/Now from the heavens, to you Christine/I wish you all the love in the world/But, most of all, I wish it from myself.”

Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, portrait, Amsterdam, 14th April 1987
Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood in 1987.

Rob Verhorst/Redferns

He also shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram and paid tribute to McVie.

"For Christine, Here we are thinking of you on your heavenly 80th birthday," he began the post. "For me, although missing you on this celebration of your 80th birthday…I like so many have the greatest memories in plenty!"

He continued, "And most of all, your songs are lighting up the world on this your birthday. Chris, Happy Birthday. You are loved and dearly missed."

McVie's debut album and In the Meantime are available to preorder on CD and vinyl ahead of its Nov. 3 release.

The singer-songwriter and keyboardist died at age 79 on Nov. 30. McVie's family announced her death on social media, writing at the time that she died at the hospital "following a short illness," surrounded by her family. Months later, a death certificate revealed that she died of a stroke, with a secondary cause of death listed as cancer.

The late musician was honored at the Grammy Awards in February with a special performance by Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt, who teamed up to sing her 1977 Rumours classic "Songbird."

Related Articles
Michael Bolton and Heather Kerzner at the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala
Michael Bolton Says Relationship with Girlfriend Heather Kerzner 'Brightens' His Life (Exclusive)
Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles of One Direction attend the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles
Zayn Malik Says He Wanted to Be the First from One Direction to Go Solo After He and Bandmates 'Got Sick of Each Other'
Yolanda Hadid and Zayn Malik on Call Her Daddy Podcast
Zayn Malik Says He Believes He 'Dealt with' 2021 Yolanda Hadid Incident in the 'Best Way'
Britney Spears Says 'No Woman Ever Deserves To Be Hit' Following Victor Wembanyama Security Scuffle
Britney Spears Says 'No Woman Ever Deserves to Be Hit' After Victor Wembanyama Security Scuffle
Lil Nas X performs on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
Lil Nas X Stopped by Norwegian Police After Riding Scooter Through Tunnel: Report
Ed Sheeran performs
17 People at Pittsburgh Ed Sheeran Concert Taken to Hospital amid Extreme Heat
What Billy Joel Thinks About Fall Out Boy's Cover of 'We Didn't Start the Fire'
Billy Joel Reveals What He Thinks About Fall Out Boy's Cover of 'We Didn't Start the Fire'
GAYLE, Taylor Swift
Gayle Says Taylor Swift Gave Everyone on the Eras Tour Matching Necklaces: She's a 'Lovely Human' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Ticketmaster Postpones Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Sales in France
Pentatonix attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
All About the Pentatonix Members' Spouses and Partners
Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young
Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and More to Headline Farm Aid 2023 as It Returns to Indiana
Lady Gaga attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Lady Gaga Gets Temporary Victory Against Dog Thief Accomplice over $500K Reward for Returning Stolen Pets
Anthony Kiedas of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill Among 2023 Global Citizen Festival Headliners
Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Performance at Power Trip Festival: 'My Body Is Telling Me That I'm Just Not Ready Yet'
Sam Smith
Sam Smith 'Super Nervous' to Return to Performing for the First Time 'After a Month of Vocal Rest'
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly
Carson Daly Misses Blake Shelton on First Day Back Filming 'The Voice': 'Everything's Fine'