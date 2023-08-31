Christine Costner's Lawyer Says Financier Josh Connor 'Nothing More' Than Friend amid Kevin Costner Divorce

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine enjoyed a Hawaii vacation alongside Josh Connor in July

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Published on August 31, 2023 05:47PM EDT
Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor, Kevin Costner
Christine Baumgartner (left), Josh Connor (center) and Kevin Costner (right). Photo:

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Tasos Katopodis/Getty, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Financier Josh Connor is only a friend to Christine Costner, her lawyer said in court Thursday as her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Kevin Costner continue.

Both Christine, 49, and Kevin, 68, appeared at a Santa Barbara, California court for a child support hearing Thursday. At one point, Christine's attorney John Rydell stated that Connor is merely a friend of Christine's and "nothing more than that."

During the hearing, Rydell said Christine's brother gave her $80,000 to support her amid the divorce this summer. Rydell also said that Connor lent Christine $20,000 this summer when she appeared to be in "distress."

Christine and Connor were previously spotted spending time together in Hawaii back in July while Christine was on vacation with her kids. The sighting came more than two months after Christine originally filed for divorce from Kevin on May 1. She'd listed their date of separation as April 11.

Christine's lawyer said in court Thursday that Connor lent her the $20,000 sum after that July vacation in Hawaii. On the stand, Christine said she slept in the same room as another friend, not Connor, during the trip, and answered "no" when asked whether Connor is her boyfriend. She also said he funded the Hawaii trip for "everyone."

Christine Costner and Kevin Costner attend OmniPeace Foundation Presents Rock Rwanda Benefit Honoring Kevin & Christine Costner at Vibrato Grill Jazz on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Christine Costner and Kevin Costner attend OmniPeace Foundation Presents Rock Rwanda Benefit Honoring Kevin & Christine Costner at Vibrato Grill Jazz on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Lester Cohen/Getty 

Kevin and Christine got married in 2004 with a prenup in place. They share three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Christine moved out of the family's home in Santa Barbara in late July in order to follow a court order that mandated her to vacate the property.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner and Christine in January 2015.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Ahead of the hearing, Kevin's legal team said in court documents that he did not have an affair while married to Christine after Christine's lawyers requested information regarding any "expenses paid by you, or any person at your request or on your behalf, relating to any extramarital romantic relationships."

Kevin's lawyers also argued that he "does not know for a fact if [Christine] engaged in any 'extramarital romantic relationships' before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid."

Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Actor Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 8, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

His side added, "[Kevin] has no responsive documents for 'extramarital romantic relationships' in which he engaged because he engaged in none."

Christine and Kevin are set for a November trial to determine the validity of their premarital agreement. The agreement entitles Christine to a $1.5 million payout, which she previously indicated that she felt “pressured” to sign.

When the breakup made headlines, a rep for Kevin said "circumstances beyond his control have transpired" that led to the divorce filing. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the divorce "was not anything that [Kevin] wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

