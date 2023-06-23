Christine Brown Vows to ‘Never’ Mow Her Front Yard Again — All About Her Design Plans

Christine Brown is making major updates to her home.

The Sister Wives star, 51, shared her plans to ditch traditional landscaping for her Utah home and instead opt for xeriscaping, which involves using rocks, gravel and low-water-use or drought-tolerant plants to fill the lawn space.

“I have no intention of mowing my front yard, ever,” Brown said in a video she posted on Instagram on Thursday. “It’s going to be amazing.”

The reality television star held up stone pavers in the video and noted that she plans on creating a lawn with walkways, shrubbery, trees and rocks. She brought her followers along through the outline that she has for the intricate pattern of rocks and plants, which is marked off with spray paint on a gardening sheet.

She also asked her over 1.2 million followers for advice on specific shrubbery and tree recommendations that would thrive in her town of Lehi, Utah, which is in a region of the state that has notoriously hot and dry summers.

“So here’s the deal,” Brown said. “I don’t know what shrubbery grows where I’m at. What kind of shrubbery grows in Lehi, Utah? Please give me some ideas on different plants I can grow here.”

Brown also hinted at the difficulties that come with the xeriscaping process, writing on a text overlay on her video that she was “already dirty.” She added, “Good grief, it’s just the beginning!!”

Brown has recently taken up major home improvement projects, like the construction of her new deck and many upgrades to the backyard, as she said she’s getting it ready for her “grandkids to come play.”

She recently got engaged to fiancé David Woolley after divorcing her ex-husband Kody Brown in 2021 and leaving the plural marriage.

Brown announced her engagement to Woolley, who she called her “soulmate,” just four months after going public with their relationship.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine told PEOPLE exclusively in April. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added that she is “so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

