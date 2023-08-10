Christine Brown Shares Funny Action Shot of Fiancé David Woolley During ‘Unreal’ Family Trip to Stonehenge

Christine Brown is checking another long-awaited destination off her bucket list!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Sister Wives star, 51, shared photos from her “unreal” trip to Stonehenge with her fiancé, David Woolley, and her six kids, whom she shares with ex Kody Brown.

The ancient landmark, located in Wiltshire, England, has been high on Christine’s list of places to see ever since she was a kid, she explains in the caption.

“Stonehenge!! I’ve wanted to go since I was in 5th grade and FINALLY made it! It’s unreal being in a place with so much mysticism and lore,” she wrote beside a photo of the group posing in front of the massive stones.



Christine is all smiles in the sweet snap as she stands beside Woolley and her daughters — Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13 — along with son Paedon, 25.

The TLC star also shared a few funny photos of her family jumping in front of the site, including a great action shot from her fiancé.



Christine Brown's fiancé David Woolley jumps in front of Stonehenge during family trip in August 2023. Christine Brown/Instagram

The pair have been enjoying traveling together ever since they announced their engagement in April, including a recent trip to London in July with Aspyn, Mykelti, Ysabel and Truely.

During their visit in the British capital, the group of six enjoyed a variety of activities such as sightseeing on a double-decker bus, visiting a local pub, navigating the London tube, and catching a live show at a theater.

In June, Christine checked off another bucket list destination with a trip to the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California. While Woolley couldn’t make it for the spooky visit, Truely accompanied her mom on a tour of the 139-year-old estate, which is said to be extremely haunted.



Christine Brown poses with fiancé David Woolley. Christine Brown/instagram

Woolley popped the question to Christine after four months of dating. Following the happy news, the bride-to-be opened up about her engagement and relationship with Woolley during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine told PEOPLE. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She continued: "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Kody Brown posing with wife Christine and daughter Truely. Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine was previously married to Kody Brown for nearly 26 years before announcing their split in November 2021.

During their polygamous marriage, Kody was also married to three other women — Meri, Janelle and Robyn — and has 18 kids between all four wives.