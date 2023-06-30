Christine Brown Shares 'Sweet' Note She Received from a Flight Attendant After Kody Brown Split

"Thank you for showing us girls everywhere that we all deserve our prince and to be happy," the flight attendant wrote to the 'Sister Wives' star, who got engaged to David Woolley in April

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 02:12PM EDT
Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Vacations with Boyfriend David Woolley
Christine Brown and David Woolley. Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine Brown has support no matter where she goes!

On Thursday, the 51-year-old Sister Wives star shared a thoughtful note she received from a flight attendant while returning from her vacation in Atlanta with fiancé ​​David Woolley.

"Went on a trip with @david__woolley and look at the sweet message from a lovely airline attendant #loveofmylife #blessed #stillengaged #thankful #mademyday #overwhelmed," Christine wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the handwritten message and a few snapshots of her and Woolley.

The flight attendant’s note read: "Ms. Brown (soon to be Mrs. Woolley), Thank you so much for choosing to fly Delta! It was so nice to meet you and David. Thank you for showing us girls everywhere that we all deserve our prince and to be happy! Wishing you all the happiness in your new marriage!"

Christine was previously married to Kody Brown for nearly 26 years before the pair announced their split in November 2021. She was the first of Kody's four wives to leave their polygamous arrangement. A year after her departure, Kody's breakups with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were confirmed. He is currently only married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

In April, Christine announced her engagement to Woolley after going public with the romance on Valentine’s Day.

Christine Brown and David Woolley
Christine Brown and David Woolley. Christine Brown Instagram

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," the reality star told PEOPLE at the time. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Just days after news of her engagement, Christine referenced her past marriage to Kody and expressed gratitude for getting another chance at love — and marriage.

"We don't always get second chances in life, I'm blessed to have found mine," Christine wrote on Instagram. "To have found my happily ever after. It's time to plan a wedding!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives episodes are available to stream on Max and discovery+

Related Articles
Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are seen on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Love Is Blind' Couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Throwback
Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Tom Sandoval Delays 'Vanderpump Rules' Return to Film Fox's 'Special Forces': Sources
Sweet Magnolias. (L to R) JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue, Heather Headley as Helen
'Sweet Magnolias' Are 'Back in the Groove' and Facing 'New Challenges' in Season 3 Trailer — Watch!
Amy Duggar King Recalls Being 'Very Bold' When Confronting Josh Duggar About Inappropriately Touching His Sisters
Amy Duggar King Recalls Being 'Very Bold' When Confronting Josh Duggar About Inappropriately Touching His Sisters
Shauna Rae Celebrates 24th Birthday In Nature with 'Love, Positivity and Support' Surrounding HerShauna Rae Celebrates 24th Birthday In Nature with 'Love, Positivity and Support' Surrounding Her
Shauna Rae Celebrates 24th Birthday in Nature with 'Love, Positivity and Support' Surrounding Her
Cast of "Vanderpump Rules" arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards
Raise Your Glasses High! A New 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Is in the Works on Bravo
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Opens Up About Being Bisexual, Including Her 5-Year Relationship with a Woman
heather dubrow and taylor armstrong
'RHOC': Tamra and Shannon Down Tequila Shots to 'New Beginnings' as a Feud Brews Between Heather and Taylor
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Cries and Pleads She'd 'Do Anything' to Get Back the Kanye West She Married
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Is Grateful Paris Robbery Happened to Her Because 'It Would F---' Her Sisters 'Up for Life'
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth
Shawn Booth Recalls Moment Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe Sent Him a Text Meant for Her New Beau Jason Tartick
khloe kardashian rob kardashian
Rob Kardashian Pens Rare Tribute to 'Darling' Sister Khloé on Her 39th Birthday: ‘So Thankful to Have You’
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah Is Feeling 'Healthy' After Completing Mandatory Anger Management Classes in Prison
'Futurama'
'Futurama' Returns – Again! – with First Trailer of New Season Debuting on Hulu
Married at First Sight - Mack and Gina Acknowledge Flirty Past and Tease Potential Future
'Married at First Sight' Reunion: Mack and Gina Acknowledge Flirty Past and Tease Potential Future (Exclusive)
Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill in Marvel Studios' SECRET INVASION, exclusively on Disney+
Cobie Smulders Reveals She's Known About Maria Hill's Marvel Fate for 'Years' After 'Secret Invasion' Shocker