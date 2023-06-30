Christine Brown Shares 'Sweet' Note She Received from a Flight Attendant After Kody Brown Split

Christine Brown has support no matter where she goes!

On Thursday, the 51-year-old Sister Wives star shared a thoughtful note she received from a flight attendant while returning from her vacation in Atlanta with fiancé ​​David Woolley.

"Went on a trip with @david__woolley and look at the sweet message from a lovely airline attendant #loveofmylife #blessed #stillengaged #thankful #mademyday #overwhelmed," Christine wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the handwritten message and a few snapshots of her and Woolley.

The flight attendant’s note read: "Ms. Brown (soon to be Mrs. Woolley), Thank you so much for choosing to fly Delta! It was so nice to meet you and David. Thank you for showing us girls everywhere that we all deserve our prince and to be happy! Wishing you all the happiness in your new marriage!"

Christine was previously married to Kody Brown for nearly 26 years before the pair announced their split in November 2021. She was the first of Kody's four wives to leave their polygamous arrangement. A year after her departure, Kody's breakups with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were confirmed. He is currently only married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

In April, Christine announced her engagement to Woolley after going public with the romance on Valentine’s Day.

Christine Brown and David Woolley. Christine Brown Instagram

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," the reality star told PEOPLE at the time. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Just days after news of her engagement, Christine referenced her past marriage to Kody and expressed gratitude for getting another chance at love — and marriage.

"We don't always get second chances in life, I'm blessed to have found mine," Christine wrote on Instagram. "To have found my happily ever after. It's time to plan a wedding!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives episodes are available to stream on Max and discovery+

