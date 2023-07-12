Christine Brown Says 'Adventuring' with Fiancé David Woolley 'Has Been the Grandest Time in My Life'

Christine Brown is loving life with her fiancé, David Woolley.

On Tuesday, the Sister Wives star, 51, took to Instagram where she shouted out her husband-to-be with a sweet gallery of loved-up photos.

“As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen. And adventuring with you has been the grandest time of my life,” Brown captioned the post, which showed her and Woolley, sipping from coffee mugs as they laughed in the kitchen.

Christine Brown and David Woolley. Christine Brown/instagram

In the post, Brown also took the opportunity to showcase one of her fiancé’s favorite interests: Star Wars. While Brown’s mug read, “I’m Spooky All Year Long,” Woolley’s featured one of the film franchise’s classic stormtroopers. And Brown made sure fans didn't miss the sci-fi detail, adding a variety of hashtags including, "#starwarsnerdalert, #disneyheldhisheartsafeforme, #myking #cheerstomanymore."

The happy couple got engaged back in April, with Woolley popping the question in their home state of Utah. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added: "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Before Woolley, Christine was the third of four wives in a polygamous marriage to Kody Brown. While the pair was married for nearly 26 years, and documented their life together on their hit TLC show, Christine and Kody announced their split in November 2021.

Following Christine’s split from Kody, his marriages to first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown also ended. He is currently still married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Just days after news of her engagement, Christine referenced her past marriage to Kody and expressed gratitude for getting another chance at love — and marriage.

Christine Brown and David Woolley. Christine Brown/instagram

"We don't always get second chances in life, I'm blessed to have found mine," Christine wrote on Instagram. "To have found my happily ever after. It's time to plan a wedding!!!"

Since Brown and Woolley's engagement announcement in April, the couple have been posting a slew of romantic snaps and heartfelt messages. Just days ago, Woolley shared some photos with Brown on Instagram, expressing his hope and gratitude. “"I’m really excited to be with Christine," he wrote. "The future is really bright!!”

Woolley also took that opportunity to formally introduce himself to fans, writing alongside several photos of him and his family: "Hello! I'm sorry I have not let people know who I am yet. I have eight kids. Six are married, two are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!"

Christine Brown/ Instagram

Earlier this month, Brown and Woolley celebrated the Fourth of July together. Brown posted a photo with several of her children, including Ysabel Brown, 19, Truely Brown, 12, Mykelti Brown Padron, 26, and her husband Antonio Padron, and Aspyn Brown, 27, and her husband, Mitch Thompson.

"I hope everyone had an incredible Independence Day," she wrote. "My family and I enjoyed fireworks from my balcony. We could see the entire valley lighting up. #july4th2023 #wearefreebecauseofthebrave #IndependenceDay2023 #builtoncourage."