'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Gets Her Backyard Ready for Her 'Grandkids to Come Play' — See Her Renovations

Brown gives followers a tour of her big backyard plans in the Utah home she shares with fiancé David Woolley

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 6, 2023 03:13 PM
Christine Brown gets backyard ready for grandkids
Photo:

Instagram/christine_brownsw

Christine Brown is well on her way to building her new life — and her new backyard!

The Sister Wives star, 51, who recently got engaged to fiancé David Woolley, is making her home a place her entire family can enjoy. Brown posted a video to Instagram Monday giving her 1.2 million followers a tour of the renovations she is making to the backyard of her Utah house.

“I’m getting my backyard ready for grandkids to come play,” Brown captioned the post.

The outside area includes a “huge” deck overlooking a view of the mountains, which she explains she expanded from its original size, and a staircase leading down to the ground level. The open area leads to a field of grass and trees against the picturesque mountains. 

“Mom, you do realize that at this point, I could sneak out of my window at night,” her 12-year-old daughter, Truely, teases.

"Oh my gosh, Truely!" Brown's other daughter says as Brown laughs and walks down the stairs to the construction area of the yard.

Brown then shares her plans for a large counter, where she can have “a cool drink setup” for entertaining, plus a hot tub, shed, fire pit and garden. The rest of the open space will house “a playground for the grandkids," a “sunken trampoline” and a spot for RVs.

“Isn't it pretty?” Brown asks her daughters, who are behind the camera, as she finishes the tour. “It’s really beautiful," she continues.

Christine Brown gets backyard ready for grandkids

Instagram/christine_brownsw

Fans shared Brown’s excitement in the comments, with one person writing, “So happy to see you shining and happy now! Enjoy your kids and grand babies!”

Another follower wrote, “I’m so happy you are so excited! It brings me joy! You deserve all the happiness in the world especially with how you have lived and have put up with these last couple of years. You deserve some peace. ❤️”

Brown announced her engagement to Woolley, who she called her “soulmate,” just four months after going public with their relationship. 

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine told PEOPLE exclusively in April. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added: "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

On the show Sister Wives, which is going on 18 seasons, Christine’s relationship with ex-husband Kody Brown was documented through their divorce in November 2021. 

Christine was the first of Kody's four wives to leave their polygamous arrangement. A year after her departure, Kody's breakups with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were confirmed. He is currently only married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Kody and Christine have six children together —  Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Paedon, 24; Gwendlyn, 21; Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Mykelti has one child, Avalon, who is Christine's biological grandchild, but between the four sister wives there are six grandchildren in the family.

