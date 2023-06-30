Christine Brown and Fiancé Enjoy 'Amazing Afternoon' at Dinosaur Exhibit with Their Grandkids

Christine Brown is having a dino-mite time with her grandkids!

On Wednesday, the Sister Wives star, 51, posted a series of photos on Instagram from her "amazing afternoon" with her grandkids. Brown and fiancé David Woolley, 59, took her grandkids to the Thanksgiving Point Museum where they explored the dinosaur exhibit.

"We spent an amazing afternoon @thankspoint with the dinosaurs and some of our grandkids #oma #timeofmylife #blessed #dinosaurs #thanksgivingpoint," Brown captioned the series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The reality TV star has six children that she shares with her ex-husband Kody Brown: daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, Truely, 12, and son Paedon, 24.

Woolley's daughter Kati also shared photos from their outing that day that included her kids and Brown's granddaughter Avalon, the daughter of Mykelti. In the photo, Woolley sits in a golf cart with Kati's three sons and Avalon as they pretend to drive.

In April, Brown announced her engagement to David Woolley after he popped the question to her in Utah. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine told PEOPLE exclusively. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

"I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives," she added.

Christine left her plural marriage with Kody in 2021. Last December, Meri Brown and Janelle Brownfollowed suit, confirming they were no longer married to Kody. He remains married to his fourth wife Robyn Brown.



In August 2022, Christine talked with PEOPLE about her experience as a grandma. "Being a grandma is the best. I get to watch my kids become parents, and Mykelti and Maddie are better moms than I was at their age. Way better."

"I'm their Oma. So, I'll just be an Oma for all of the grandkids, and I love it," she continued. "I just got to spend a lot of time with Axle and Evie, and oh my gosh, they're lovely. Avalon, she just lights up a room. She's so cute. I love it. It's wonderful."