Christine Brown and Fiancé Enjoy 'Amazing Afternoon' at Dinosaur Exhibit with Their Grandkids

The 'Sister Wives' star took some of her grandkids out to the Thanksgiving Point Museum to explore the world of dinosaurs

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 30, 2023 10:46AM EDT
Christine brown
Photo:

Christine brown/Instagram

Christine Brown is having a dino-mite time with her grandkids!

On Wednesday, the Sister Wives star, 51, posted a series of photos on Instagram from her "amazing afternoon" with her grandkids. Brown and fiancé David Woolley, 59, took her grandkids to the Thanksgiving Point Museum where they explored the dinosaur exhibit.

"We spent an amazing afternoon @thankspoint with the dinosaurs and some of our grandkids #oma #timeofmylife #blessed #dinosaurs #thanksgivingpoint," Brown captioned the series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The reality TV star has six children that she shares with her ex-husband Kody Brown: daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, Truely, 12, and son Paedon, 24.

Woolley's daughter Kati also shared photos from their outing that day that included her kids and Brown's granddaughter Avalon, the daughter of Mykelti. In the photo, Woolley sits in a golf cart with Kati's three sons and Avalon as they pretend to drive.

In April, Brown announced her engagement to David Woolley after he popped the question to her in Utah. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine told PEOPLE exclusively. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

"I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives," she added.

Christine left her plural marriage with Kody in 2021. Last December, Meri Brown and Janelle Brownfollowed suit, confirming they were no longer married to Kody. He remains married to his fourth wife Robyn Brown.

In August 2022, Christine talked with PEOPLE about her experience as a grandma. "Being a grandma is the best. I get to watch my kids become parents, and Mykelti and Maddie are better moms than I was at their age. Way better."

"I'm their Oma. So, I'll just be an Oma for all of the grandkids, and I love it," she continued. "I just got to spend a lot of time with Axle and Evie, and oh my gosh, they're lovely. Avalon, she just lights up a room. She's so cute. I love it. It's wonderful."

Related Articles
Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
'Sister Wives'' Christine Brown Says Daughters Mykelti and Maddie Are 'Better Moms' Than She Was
Gwendlyn Brown/Kody Brown/Ysabel Brown
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown Share Father's Day Tributes to Dad Kody: 'Love You Always'
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Wishes Little Sister Ysabel a Happy 20th Birthday
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn and Christine Brown Wish Ysabel a Happy 20th Birthday
Christine Brown gets backyard ready for grandkids
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Gets Her Backyard Ready for Her 'Grandkids to Come Play' — See Her Renovations
Christine Brown Reveals Design Plans to âNeverâ Mow Her Front Yard Again: âXeriscape All the Way
Christine Brown Vows to ‘Never’ Mow Her Front Yard Again — All About Her Design Plans
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'
Gwendlyn Brown, Kody Brown
Gwendlyn Brown Says Strange Women's Thirst for Her Dad Kody Was a 'Serious Problem'
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Janelle Brown; David Woolley and Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Congratulates Christine Brown on Her Engagement: 'Hurray!!!'
Engaged Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and One Giant Hug — with Fiancé David Woolley and Kids
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and a Giant Hug! — with Fiancé David Woolley and Her Kids
Christine Brown Celebrates 'Living Close to My Children Again' After David Woolley Engagement;
Christine Brown Celebrates 'Living Close to My Children Again' After Sharing Engagement News
Christine Brown
Christine Brown Checks Off Bucket List Item with Visit to the Winchester Mystery Mansion
https://www.instagram.com/p/CshxLapOhnb/ Verified We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend! #rzr #moab #riding 12h
Christine Brown's Fiancé Takes Her and Janelle Brown on a Weekend Off-Roading Adventure
Christine Brown boyfriend David
Who Is Christine Brown's Fiancé? All About David Woolley
Christine Brown's confidential engagement exclusive
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Engaged to David Woolley: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This Before'
christine brown, truely brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Recalls Daughter Truely's Hospital Stay at Age 3: 'Her Kidneys Shut Down'