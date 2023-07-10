Christine Brown's Fiancé David Woolley Says He Is 'Really Excited' to Marry Her: 'The Future Is Really Bright'

Woolley popped the question to the 'Sister Wives' star in April

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 02:05PM EDT
Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Vacations with Boyfriend David Woolley
Christine Brown and David Woolley. Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine Brown’s fiancé David Woolley is loving being engaged!

Over the weekend, Woolley — who popped the question to Christine in April — revealed that he is looking forward to tying the knot with the Sister Wives star, 51.

"I’m really excited to be with Christine," he wrote on Instagram. "The future is really bright!! #mysoulmate #christinebrown #myqueen #christineanddavid" 

Woolley also took the opportunity to formally introduce himself to fans, writing alongside several photos of him and his family: "Hello! I'm sorry I have not let people know who I am yet. I have eight kids. Six are married two are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!" 

He added that half of his children “do not want to be in the spotlight,” so he plans to respect their privacy and refrain from showing their faces on social media — though he did admit, “I wish I could show all of my family because I’m very proud of all my kids.”

Woolley also reflected on his past relationships and his experience as a single father, sharing, “I was married to their mother for 20 years when depression got a hold of her. So I have been a single dad for 11 years. Yes I dated since then, but never went anywhere.”

Christine Brown and David Woolley
Christine Brown and David Woolley. Christine Brown Instagram

Christine was previously married to Kody Brown for nearly 26 years before the pair announced their split in November 2021.

She was the first of Kody's multiple wives to leave their polygamous arrangement. A year after her departure, Kody's breakups with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were confirmed. He is currently still married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

In April, Christine announced her engagement to Woolley after going public with the romance on Valentine’s Day.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," the reality star told PEOPLE at the time. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Christine Brown Spends the Fourth of July with FiancÃÂ© David Woolley and Her Children
Christine Brown spends the Fourth of July with David Woolley and her children.

Christine Brown/ Instagram

Just days after news of her engagement, Christine referenced her past marriage to Kody and expressed gratitude for getting another chance at love — and marriage.

"We don't always get second chances in life, I'm blessed to have found mine," Christine wrote on Instagram. "To have found my happily ever after. It's time to plan a wedding!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives episodes are available to stream on Max and discovery+.

Related Articles
90 Day Fiance recap
'90 Day’s' Violet Calls Riley 'Old' and Ugly' While Keeping a Shirtless Pic of a Male 'Friend' on Her Phone
dominic pike and hunter Schafer
Dominic Fike on Being 'Adult' in Split from 'Euphoria' Costar Hunter Schafer and 'Done' with Relationships
Monique Samuels Chris Samuels
Monique Samuels Reveals What Led to Chris Samuels Divorce: 'I Was So Miserable … and It Wasn't All on Him'
dominic pike
'Euphoria' Actor Dominic Fike Says He Was Almost 'Kicked Off' Show for 'Really Bad' Habit of Filming While High
'RHOA': Drew Sidora's Now-Ex Ralph Pittman Drops the D-Word and Accuses Her of Cheating in Midseason Trailer
'RHOA': Drew Sidora's Now-Ex Ralph Pittman Drops the D-Word and Accuses Her of Cheating in Midseason Trailer
ariana madix
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' After Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal
Stephen Huszar, Katie Cassidy
Katie Cassidy on the One Thing About Leading Man–Turned–Real-Life Love Stephen Huszar That Captured Her Heart
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCDKIt4J01Y CR: MTV
Sammi 'Sweetheart' and Ronnie Both Return in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Trailer: 'Is This Real?!'
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Will Both Return to 'RHONJ' Next Season Alongside All Castmates (Exclusive)
90 Day: 'Kinky AF' Statler Plans to Ambush Girlfriend Dempsey with Her U.K. Move
90 Day: 'Kinky AF' Statler Plans to Ambush Girlfriend Dempsey with Her U.K. Move — but There's an Ex Factor
Cleo and Christian's First Night Together Is Derailed After His 'Mixed Signals' and 'Backpedaling'
90 Day: Cleo and Christian's First Night Together Is Derailed After His 'Mixed Signals' and 'Backpedaling'
90 Day: Jasmine Erodes Gino's Trust by Banning Ex Meetups 'Over My Dead Body' and Leaning into Sex Toy Talk
90 Day: Jasmine Erodes Gino's Trust by Banning Ex Meetups 'Over My Dead Body' and Leaning into Sex Toy Talk
90 Day David & Sheila
90 Day's David Is on a Completely Different Page from Sheila the Morning After His 'Banana' Found Her 'Donut'
Christine Brown Spends the Fourth of July with FiancÃÂ© David Woolley and Her Children
Christine Brown Spends the Fourth of July with Fiancé David Wooley and Her Children
Tamra Judge, Ryan Boyajian, Jennifer Pedranti
'RHOC': Tamra Claims 'Town W----' Ryan Was on a Secret Mission to 'F--- Her' 2 Months Before Dating Jen
LAMAR ODOM, KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON
Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels 'Bad' About Exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom 'Every Single Day'