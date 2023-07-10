Christine Brown's Fiancé David Woolley Says He Is 'Really Excited' to Marry Her: 'The Future Is Really Bright'

Christine Brown’s fiancé David Woolley is loving being engaged!

Over the weekend, Woolley — who popped the question to Christine in April — revealed that he is looking forward to tying the knot with the Sister Wives star, 51.

"I’m really excited to be with Christine," he wrote on Instagram. "The future is really bright!! #mysoulmate #christinebrown #myqueen #christineanddavid"

Woolley also took the opportunity to formally introduce himself to fans, writing alongside several photos of him and his family: "Hello! I'm sorry I have not let people know who I am yet. I have eight kids. Six are married two are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!"

He added that half of his children “do not want to be in the spotlight,” so he plans to respect their privacy and refrain from showing their faces on social media — though he did admit, “I wish I could show all of my family because I’m very proud of all my kids.”

Woolley also reflected on his past relationships and his experience as a single father, sharing, “I was married to their mother for 20 years when depression got a hold of her. So I have been a single dad for 11 years. Yes I dated since then, but never went anywhere.”



Christine Brown and David Woolley. Christine Brown Instagram

Christine was previously married to Kody Brown for nearly 26 years before the pair announced their split in November 2021.

She was the first of Kody's multiple wives to leave their polygamous arrangement. A year after her departure, Kody's breakups with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were confirmed. He is currently still married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

In April, Christine announced her engagement to Woolley after going public with the romance on Valentine’s Day.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," the reality star told PEOPLE at the time. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Christine Brown spends the Fourth of July with David Woolley and her children. Christine Brown/ Instagram

Just days after news of her engagement, Christine referenced her past marriage to Kody and expressed gratitude for getting another chance at love — and marriage.

"We don't always get second chances in life, I'm blessed to have found mine," Christine wrote on Instagram. "To have found my happily ever after. It's time to plan a wedding!!!"

Sister Wives episodes are available to stream on Max and discovery+.

