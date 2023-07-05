Christine Brown Spends the Fourth of July with Fiancé David Wooley and Her Children

The 'Sister Wives' star and her fiancé announced their engagement in April

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 5, 2023 10:27PM EDT
Christine Brown/ Instagram

Christine Brown is spending some quality time with her loved ones.

Just months after announcing her engagement to fiancé David Woolley, the Sister Wives star, 51, took to Instagram to share a collection of photos from their Fourth of July festivities.

"I hope everyone had an incredible Independence Day," she wrote. "My family and I enjoyed fireworks from my balcony. We could see the entire valley lighting up. #july4th2023 #wearefreebecauseofthebrave #IndependenceDay2023 #builtoncourage."

The post began with a photo of Brown, 51, and Woolley, surrounded by daughters Ysabel Brown, 19, Truely Brown, 12, Mykelti Brown Padron, 26, and her husband Antonio Padron, and Aspyn Brown, 27, and her husband, Mitch Thompson. Brown is also mom to Gwendlyn Brown, 21, and Paedon Brown, 24, whom she shares with ex Kody Brown.

The TLC personality gave a glimpse of a night-time firework display and included a selfie with Ysabel and Mykelti.

Christine went public with her new relationship on Valentine's Day by sharing sweet photos alongside David where she referred to him as "the love of my life."

"The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath," she added. "He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

One month later, she continued to gush about him while sharing Instagram photos from their trip to Utah. "Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend getaway for some fun new adventures," she captioned the post. "I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with. We could not get enough of the gorgeous views. Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore."

Christine Brown and David Woolley

David Woolley/ Instagram

After going public with their engagement in April, she told PEOPLE exclusively, "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day. I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added: "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

