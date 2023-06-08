Christine Brown Checks Off Bucket List Item With Visit to the Winchester Mystery Mansion



Christine Brown’s bucket list just grew shorter with one adventure.

The Sister Wives star, 51, visited the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California with her 13-year-old daughter Truely. Brown called the experience "incredible" in an Instagram post.

Brown shared a handful of photos from their visit, including snapshots of Truely near the grand entrance of the 139-year-old estate and in front of Queen Anne-style architecture. She also shared a selfie with Truely.

“Crossed an item off my bucket list today," Brown wrote in her Instagram caption. "Visited the Winchester Mystery Mansion @winchestermysteryhouse and it was incredible. I highly recommend both tours!”

As of late, Brown has shared her interest in architecture and interior design with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. This month, Brown posted a video that featured a tour of the renovations she is making to the backyard of her Utah house.

“I’m getting my backyard ready for grandkids to come play,” Brown captioned the post.

The outside area includes a “huge” deck overlooking a view of the mountains — which she explained was expanded from its original size — and a staircase leading down to the ground level. The open area leads to a field of grass and trees against the picturesque mountains.

“Mom, you do realize that at this point, I could sneak out of my window at night,” Truely teased in the video she shared.

"Oh my gosh, Truely!" Brown's other daughter said as Brown laughed and walked down the stairs to the construction area of the yard.

Brown then shared her plans for a large counter, where she can have “a cool drink setup” for entertaining, plus a hot tub, shed, fire pit, and garden. The rest of the open space will house “a playground for the grandkids," a “sunken trampoline,” and a spot for RVs.

“Isn't it pretty?” Brown asked her daughters, who are behind the camera, as she finished the tour. “It’s really beautiful," she continued.

Brown recently became engaged to fiancé David Woolley, who she called her “soulmate" four months after going public with their relationship.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine told PEOPLE exclusively in April. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added: "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."







