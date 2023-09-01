Christina Ricci Plays Horrified Homeowner Haunted by Doja Cat in Creepy New ‘Demons’ Music Video

The rapper dropped the latest single off her upcoming album 'Scarlet' on Friday with a music video referencing several iconic horror films

Sadie Bell
Halloween may be two months away, but it seems Doja Cat has declared an early start to spooky season this year. 

On Friday, the 27-year-old rapper dropped “Demons,” the third single off her upcoming album Scarlet, alongside a horror-inspired music video featuring none other than goth icon Christina Ricci.

In the video, co-directed by Christian Breslauer and Doja Cat herself, the "Paint the Town Red" artist plays a demon haunting the cult-loved actress, who built a reputation by starring in gothic movies in the ‘90s like The Addams Family, Casper and Sleepy Hollow

Christina Ricci and Doja Cat.

Doja Cat/Youtube

Adorned in satanic horns and a devilish tail to match in the clip, the “Say So” performer taunts the Yellowjackets star by walking upside down on her roof and causing a ruckus with a whole crew of ghouls up in her attic. Full of references to classic horror movies like The Exorcist and Poltergeist, there’s even an eerie nod to A Nightmare on Elm Street, as Doja Cat haunts from a bathtub while a creepy hand crawls out of the water. 

While Doja (whose real name is Amala Zandile Dlamini) may scare Ricci out of her own Halloween-like suburban home, the Wednesday actress still comes out as a final girl and manages to get her family out of the haunted house — knocking down its "For Sale" sign on the way. 

Christina Ricci.

Doja Cat/Youtube

On the track, which features haunting production, Doja Cat teases haters about how she continues to be successful, despite their criticism. “How my demons look / Now that my pocket's full? How my demons look / Now that you bitches shook?,” she raps on the chorus.

The Grammy winner first announced “Demons” last week via a photo on Instagram of herself in her all-black getup, and she later shared the spooky single artwork. The song follows recent singles  “Attention” and “Paint the Town Red,” which arrived in June and July, respectively. 

Doja Cat.

Doja Cat/Youtube

Doja Cat officially announced her fourth studio album on Tuesday. The “Kiss Me More” artist originally shared the album title and cover artwork featuring a crimson spider on Instagram. On Thursday, however, she shared that the album cover had changed to a new image of an arachnid with a pearl-like body slightly turned to the right. She captioned the Instagram, “SCARLET 9.22 (updated cover).”

Scarlet follows Doja's sophomore album Planet Her, which arrived in June 2021 and was nominated for both album of the year and best pop vocal album at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Doja Cat.

Doja Cat/Youtube

Before Doja Cat confirmed her upcoming album, she announced The Scarlet Tour in June. The "Woman" singer will take her new tracks on the road across North America, and she’ll bring along special guests and fellow rappers Ice Spice and Doechii. The tour kicks off on Oct. 31 in San Francisco and wraps up Dec. 13 in Chicago. 

The rapper will perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. She was announced as a performer earlier this week and is up for up for five nominations, including artist of the year and video of the year for “Attention.”

