Christina Ricci Urges Fans to 'Believe Victims' as She Opens Up About 'Personal Experience' with Men Who Were 'Abusers Privately'

The 'Yellowjackets' actress shared a candid message on her Instagram Story about her past experience with abusers

By
Published on September 10, 2023 01:40PM EDT
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci attends the 74th Primetime Emmys in September 2022. Photo:

Frazer Harrison/Getty 

Christina Ricci is urging her fans to "believe victims."

The Yellowjackets star, 43, shared a candid statement to her Instagram Story on Saturday about her experience with men who were "abusers privately."

The post — which comes shortly after actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologized for writing controversial letters of support toward their That '70s Show costar and convicted rapist Danny Masterson — began with Ricci sharing that "sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things."

"They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn't mean they didn't do horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime," Ricci wrote.

"People we know as ‘awesome guys’ can be predators and abusers. It’s tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims — women, children, men, boys — then we must be able to take this stance."

Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci shares a statement to her Instagram Story.

ï»¿Christina Ricci/Instagram

Ricci continued her message in a follow-up Instagram story, where she detailed that she has known "lots of 'awesome guys' who were lovely to me who have been proven to be abusers privately."

"I've also had personal experience with this," she wrote. "Believe victims. It's not easy to come forward. It's not easy to get a conviction."

The Addams Family actor also shared a selfie with her 9-year-old son, Freddie Heerdegen, with the caption, "We out here believing and hoping for a better future."

Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci shares a statement to her Instagram Story.

Christina Ricci/Instagram

Ricci's posts came the same day that Kutcher, 45, and Kunis, 40, shared a video message to social media explaining why they penned letters of support for Masterson — who this week was sentenced to 30 years in prison for two rapes that took place during his years on That '70s Show.

The letters, obtained by PEOPLE this week, feature Kutcher calling his former co-star a "role model" and "an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being." Kunis, in her letter, referred to Masterson as someone with "exceptional character" and as "an outstanding role model and friend."

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher began in video shared to Instagram, where Kunis said that she and her husband “support victims and will continue to do so in the future.”

Kunis explained that the letters were "not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling. Kutcher added, “A couple months ago Danny’s family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years, so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."

Kutcher went on to say that the letters were "intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way," and added that they were "sorry if that has taken place."

“Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape," Kunis concluded the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Thursday, Masterson — who was convicted in May of raping two women — was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, after both victims gave victim impact statements. One woman called Masterson "pathetic, disturbed and completely violent," while another said she “knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with,” according to the Associated Press.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón told PEOPLE in a statement that it had been "a long and arduous road for the victims of Mr. Masterson," while the actor's legal team insisted that he was not guilty and would attempt to have the convictions overturned.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Amy Schumer and Chris Fische
Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Enjoy Outing at US Open
Danny Masterson Dylan Fest Nashville 05 24 17 Ashton Kutcher. Mila Kunis oscars 03 27 22
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Apologize for Any 'Pain' Caused by Their Letters of Support for Danny Masterson
Maddie Ziegler; Abby Lee Miller
Abby Lee Miller Addresses Possibility of Reconciling with Maddie Ziegler: 'A Lot of Ugly Darkness There'
John Stamos attends the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023
John Stamos Shares Photos from 'Groovy' 60th Birthday Party Featuring Family and Celebrity Friends
Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger
D.J. and Steve Forever! Candace Cameron Bure Posts Sweet 'Full House' Throwbacks with Scott Weinger Ahead of Reunion
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Receive Reduced Prison Sentences
The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark End Their Engagement
The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Says He 'Wouldn’t Change Anything' About His Engagement to Ex Tayshia Adams
Danny Masterson Dylan Fest Nashville 05 24 17 Ashton Kutcher. Mila Kunis oscars 03 27 22
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Among 'That '70s Show' Stars Who Wrote Letters in Support of Danny Masterson Before Sentencing
Vince Gil and Don Henley perform onstage with The Eagles during The Classic West at Dodger Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Los Angeles
The Eagles Perform 2-Song Jimmy Buffett Tribute at Madison Square Garden
Danny Masterson is seen in court during sentencing hearing today. Danny blew a kiss to wife Bijou before being led away.
Danny Masterson Blew Kiss to Wife Bijou Phillips in Courtroom After Being Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison
Kenny Armando 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Kenny Says It’s Not 'Off the Wall' for Armando to Want to Expand Family Despite Age Gap (Exclusive)
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Why Jill Duggar Dillard Considers Her Family's Church a 'Cult': 'It's Fear-Driven' (Exclusive)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Bethany Joy Lenz attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Bethany Joy Lenz Recalls Having 'Wild, Vivid Dreams' Before Hitting a 'Breaking Point' and Leaving Cult
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Joke About Their Different Recollections of Their First Kiss: She 'Slipped the Tongue'
David Oyelewo as Bass Reeves in Lawmen: Bass Reeves
'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' Trailer Sees David Oyelowo's Sheriff Executing His Duties by Any Means Necessary
Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He Regrets âWhoring Outâ Lark Voorhies' Lisa on âSaved By the Bel
Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He Regrets 'Saved by the Bell' Storyline Where Lark Voorhies' Lisa Was Kissed 'Without Consent'