Christina Hall Poses with Her Two Older Kids and Husband at 40th Birthday Celebration: 'Very Lucky'

Two of the HGTV star's kids were on deck at her 40th birthday celebration Saturday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Published on July 11, 2023 01:01PM EDT
Christina Hall Poses with Her Two Older Kids and Husband Josh at Her 40th Birthday Celebration: 'Feel Very Lucky'
Photo:

Instagram/thechristinahall

Christina Hall celebrated her milestone birthday with her kids by her side.

On Saturday, the HGTV star celebrated her 40th birthday in a Veuve Clicquot-themed event, put together by husband Josh Hall and her best friend and publicist, Cassie Schienle.

In one photo from the special day shared on her Instagram Story Sunday, the mom of three poses with her husband and her older kids: son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa,

The birthday girl — who also shares son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead — later shared a photo of herself from the celebration and reflected on what's ahead for her.

"Had the best 40th birthday celebration thanks to my husband and best friend - I walked into the most incredible party where they thought of everything and made all my champagne dreams come true 🥂🍾 ," she wrote.

"I feel very lucky to have such amazing people in my life. Going into this new decade my goal is to slow the f down. Enjoy the small moments and not rush through life. Take it easier on myself and mostly have fun and enjoy the ride. 🖤"

Christina Hall and family

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Last week, Hall enjoyed some solo time with daughter Taylor during the Christina on the Coast star's final week in her 30s.

"Some much-needed alone time with my first born," she captioned a selfie of the mother-daughter duo.

"Went on all the rides and ate all the junk food - loved our Knott’s date 🩷"

