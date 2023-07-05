Christina Hall Brings French Bulldog Cash to Animal Empath After Pet 'Won't Stop' Barking

Christina Hall is seeking solutions for her upset dog.

In an exclusive preview of Thursday's episode of Christina on the Coast, the reality star, 39, brings Cash the French bulldog to the Chakra Shack in Laguna Beach, Calif., to meet with an animal empath. Hall and Cash — joined at the meeting by her husband, Josh Hall, and 12-year-old daughter Taylor — visits the pet communicator to try to uncover why the dog — who Christina got as a puppy in 2017 — has been experiencing behavioral problems.

"Today, we're headed to Laguna Beach to the Chakra Shack to meet with a pet communicator. That way, we can understand our dogs better," explains Christina in the clip.

Josh has brought along the couple's other dog, Stella, who he had before marrying Christina.

"I can understand Stella just fine," the former police officer, 40, says, shrugging. "But if this helps us understand Cash, I'm all in."

As the trio meets with the pet communicator, Durga, Christina admits she's a "little nervous." "We've never done this before," she says.

Durga then explains how she communicates emotionally with animals.

"I'm an empathic healer so the reason I can read dogs is because dogs have feelings, thoughts, they have personalities," she says. "And it really is eye-opening to know where they're coming from on the inside because I've seen people making just small adjustments and have the behavior change."

Christina and Josh Hall tied the knot in April 2022. Christina Hall/ Instagram

Christina describes the problem she's been facing since marrying her husband last April: "Since we blended dog families, he barks his head off at every little noise. He'll literally be barking even as he's walking toward me and sees me, but he won't stop."

Durga asks if she can hold Cash so that she can "tune into him." She's immediately overwhelmed by what she feels from the dog with the pet in her lap.

"So Cash, when I tune into him, I almost want to cry. My heart gets heavy, and I feel like there's a barrier like he's losing you," she tells the family.

"He definitely feels like he's lost his place, but he actually feels like … I don't know if it's territorial or that he has to constantly prove himself or get attention," she continues. "Because he feels like he's being put in the background in some way."

As the clip ends, Christina appears saddened and upset by what she's hearing about her beloved pet. "Oh," she says, making an exaggerated frowning face.

Cash isn't the only one who has found all of the family changes to be an adjustment. In a recent interview, Josh said becoming a stepfather to Christina's three kids — she shares Taylor and son Brayden, 7, with her ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead — has been a bit of a learning curve.

"There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of you, I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do."

He added, "But I think it's very rewarding because now I know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

In April 2022, a representative for Christina confirmed to PEOPLE that the newly blended family of five would be moving into a new California home together. The former Flip or Flop star shared on Instagram why she and her family were moving on to a new residence.

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," she wrote in the post. "We still LOVE the view, but among other things we don't love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go."

In the post, she reiterated how she wants her family to grow into their next house.

"Near school and friends and work. Our new home is our long-term family home. Coming from a restless soul, my soul is ready to rest. At 38, I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home," Christina wrote.



New episodes of Christina on the Coast air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.