Christina Hall Sports a Colorful Bikini as She Celebrates 'Birthday Month' in Mexico with Husband Josh

The HGTV personality turned 40 on July 9

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 25, 2023 04:37PM EDT
Christina Hall B-day
Christina and Josh Hall. Photo:

Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall already marked her 40th birthday on July 9, but that’s not stopping her from extending the fun a bit longer.

The HGTV personality and her husband Josh Hall have been celebrating Christina’s “birthday month” during their vacation in Mexico. 

Since Friday, the star of Christina on the Coast has shared pictures from their vacation, including one featuring the couple in their beach gear. Christina sported a colorful bikini.

“Vacation Vibes 🌊🩵💘” Christina wrote in a post from Friday. 

And in another Instagram from Sunday, Christina posted several snaps of her, Josh, and their friends having fun in Cabo San Lucas. One of the photos features a big balloon that reads: "Happy Birthday Christina.”

Christina Hall vacation
Christina Hall shared this group photo from her "birthday month" trip to Cabo.

Instagram/thechristinahall

"So many things I’m grateful for the past 4 decades,” she wrote in the caption. “Having such amazing friends is top 3 on my list. Had the best weekend in Cabo with these incredible friends. Everyone in this group is always positive, always laughing and always keeping it real. I’ve looked up to each of these couples and their marriages since I was in my 20s … it's a blessing how much all my long time friends love Josh and how much he loves them."

Josh himself captured the moment from his vacation with Christina by sharing an Instagram of the couple and others in what appears to be a boat underneath the sun. "Surround yourself with real and the rest is just background noise," he wrote in the post.

In the same caption, Christina responded to her hubby: “Really got spoiled, thank you for everything you have done for me during my birthday month. 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷."

Earlier in the month, Christina celebrated her 40th birthday at the couple’s Newport Beach mansion. Prior to the event, she observed her "last day in my 30s" with her Christina on the Coast crew surrounded large pink "40" balloons. "Grateful for this crew and this show and this life. 🩷," Christina captioned her Instagram Story.

Among the birthday gifts she received at the time were cowboy boots, a black hat that says "no," a printed black shirt from her hair and makeup artist, Julia Gonzales, and a white Bentley convertible courtesy of Josh.

Aside from her birthday, there is more for Christina to celebrate: She announced in a July 20 Instagram post that HGTV picked up new seasons for both of her shows, Christina in the Country and Christina on the Coast. “Designing and flipping cross-country… gonna be another busy year 🎉💕!” she wrote. 

