Christina Hall Shows Off Her Sleek New Kitchen — and Gets Rare Compliment from Daughter Taylor (Exclusive)

In a new episode of ‘Christina on the Coast’ premiering Thursday, the HGTV star unveils her newly renovated kitchen during a family pizza night

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on August 29, 2023 04:34PM EDT

Christina Hall is breaking in her new kitchen with a family pizza night!

In an exclusive preview of Thursday’s upcoming episode of Christina on the Coast, viewers get a closer look at all the design details of Christina’s newly renovated kitchen in her Newport Beach, Calif. home

After having to cook family meals outside during the renovation process, the design star, 40, was excited to finally show off her sleek new space featuring white marble countertops, black oak cabinets and a massive center island. Christina worked on the remodel with her husband Josh and the couple currently share the home with her kids — Brayden, 8, and Taylor, 12 — whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa. She also shares 3-year-old son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.

“Our new kitchen is finally complete,” Christina says in the above clip. “Josh and I had so much fun doing this project together and our styles actually aligned so that always makes it easier.”

The HGTV star continues: “What better way to break in the new kitchen than the family all together for dinner?”

As Christina grabs two glasses and a bottle of red wine to pair with their fresh pizzas, Josh shows Brayden how to knead the pizza dough and helps him with the sauce. The camera then follows Josh outside as he carefully places his pizza in the outdoor oven. 

Meanwhile, the Christina in the Country designer asks her kids: “Remember what the kitchen used to look like? This is a lot better, right?” 

She’s shocked when Taylor says, “You are a pretty good designer.” With a gasp, Christina turns to Brayden: “Did you hear what she just said? A compliment?”

When Josh re-enters the kitchen with his freshly baked pizza, his wife says with a smile, “Taylor just told me I was a good designer,” to which he responds, “She’s not just good, she’s the best.”

Despite remodeling her kitchen and living room back in February, the design expert revealed  she’s still open to moving again even though she’s put a lot of work into transforming her current abode. 

During an interview with E! News in June, Christina said that her family would pack up and move again “if we get the right price” on a new home.

"Every house is fun and different and hopefully, we'll stay in this one for a bit longer," Hall told the outlet of her coastal mansion that she bought in 2022. "But if we get the right price, who knows?"

"We're in the real estate industry,” she continued, referring to herself and her realtor husband. "We make money when we sell houses.”

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

