Christina Hall Says Son Brayden Is Taking After His Parents, Has 'Amazing Ideas' About Renovations

The HGTV star says her 7-year-old son is her "sweet little helper"

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 11, 2023 12:13PM EDT
christina hall son brayden building
Photo:

Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall's son is following in his parents' footsteps.

On Thursday, the HGTV star, 40, posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her son Brayden, 7, as he helped his mom out at one of her renovations. In the photo, Hall smiles with her son, who has his arm around her waist. Brayden stands next to Hall's husband Joshua Hall, 40, who has his arm around the two of them.

"My sweet little helper," Christina wrote across the image. "He's seen hundreds of houses and has some amazing ideas when it comes to Renovations. Maybe he will be a builder or architect 🖤."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christina Hall with her three kids and Josh Hall. courtesy of Monica Gomez
Monica Gomez

Christina shares her son Brayden and her daughter Taylor, 12, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She is also mom to son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

In early July, Christina celebrated her 40th birthday in a Veuve Clicquot-themed event, put together by husband Josh and her best friend and publicist, Cassie Schienle. In one photo from the special day shared on her Instagram Story, the mom of three posed with her husband and her older kids: Brayden and Taylor.

In June, Christina's husband opened up about being a stepdad to her three kids in a conversation with ET. While chatting about how they manage their busy schedules, Josh commented on how he's adapted to his new reality.

Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate Christmas Eve with All 3 of Her Kids. https://www.instagram.com/thechristinahall/
Christina Hall/Instagram

"There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," he shared. "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of you, I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do."

"But I think it's very rewarding, because now I know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

Although the couple is busy with their respective projects, they still make time to bond with their kids.

"Every time I give advice or something people are like, 'Well, of course that's easy for you to say. You have all the help," Christina said, going on to reveal, "we don't have assistance."

"We don't have full-time nannies. Both of us like to do almost everything on our own, so we really do parent on our own."

Related Articles
Nick Cannon Spars with Son Golden as 6-Year-Old Repeats Affirmations: 'The Champ Is Here'
Nick Cannon Spars with Son Golden as 6-Year-Old Repeats Affirmations: 'The Champ Is Here'
Paris Hilton Takes Trip With Son Phoenix, Reveals She Travels With a Pillow With Her Own Face On It
Paris Hilton's Son Phoenix Joins Her and Her Sister Nicky Hilton for a Trip — See Their Travel Snaps
Jennifer Hudson son David Otungo Jr Basketball 03 26 23
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Son David's 14th Birthday: 'Time to Celebrate'
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Family Time' in Summer Photos with Her Kids amid Dean McDermott Split
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Family Time' in Summer Photos with Her Kids amid Dean McDermott Split
rumer willis hot mom era
Rumer Willis Says She's 'Entering My Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era' as She Poses in Big Sunglasses
cody fry welcomes baby
Singer Cody Fry Welcomes First Baby with Wife Haley: 'An Absolute Joy' (Exclusive)
Halle Berry attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Halle Berry Advises Women Not to Get 'Bogged Down' by Pressure to Have Babies in Their 30s
Carson Daly's Son Jackson Interviews LL Cool J on 50 Years of Hip-Hop: 'He's Intimidating'
Carson Daly's Son Jackson Interviews LL Cool J on 50 Years of Hip-Hop: 'He's Intimidating' (Exclusive)
attends as Armani Beauty celebrates the launch of the My Way Refillable Parfum with Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Says She Thought She'd Have Kids by Now: 'Always Wanted to Be a Young Mom'
Blac Chyna shares photos of son King
Blac Chyna Shares Rare Photo of Son King, 10, Honing Soccer Skills: 'Passionate About His Craft'
Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-The-Scenes From How We Roll Video : I Was Nauseous Like a B
Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-the-Scenes from 'How We Roll' Video: 'I Was Nauseous Like a B'
Scott Disick Posts Sweet Hang Outs With Penelope and Mason Disick
Scott Disick Spends Quality Time With Kids Penelope and Mason Disick
Drew Barrymore BHG cover shoot
Drew Barrymore Says She Keeps Daughters Olive and Frankie's iPads 'Locked In a Safe': 'Not a Fan'
Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City
Grimes Opens Up About Co-Parenting with Elon Musk as She Calls Their Two Kids 'Little Engineers'
EXCLUSIVE: Wayne Brady heads to the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland
Wayne Brady Visits Disneyland with His Daughter Maile After Coming Out as Pansexual
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RXA in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Bra Instagram 08 08 23
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RZA, 1, in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Underwear