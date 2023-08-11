Christina Hall Says Son Brayden Is Taking After His Parents, Has 'Amazing Ideas' About Renovations

Christina Hall's son is following in his parents' footsteps.

On Thursday, the HGTV star, 40, posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her son Brayden, 7, as he helped his mom out at one of her renovations. In the photo, Hall smiles with her son, who has his arm around her waist. Brayden stands next to Hall's husband Joshua Hall, 40, who has his arm around the two of them.

"My sweet little helper," Christina wrote across the image. "He's seen hundreds of houses and has some amazing ideas when it comes to Renovations. Maybe he will be a builder or architect 🖤."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Monica Gomez

Christina shares her son Brayden and her daughter Taylor, 12, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She is also mom to son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

In early July, Christina celebrated her 40th birthday in a Veuve Clicquot-themed event, put together by husband Josh and her best friend and publicist, Cassie Schienle. In one photo from the special day shared on her Instagram Story, the mom of three posed with her husband and her older kids: Brayden and Taylor.

In June, Christina's husband opened up about being a stepdad to her three kids in a conversation with ET. While chatting about how they manage their busy schedules, Josh commented on how he's adapted to his new reality.

Christina Hall/Instagram

"There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," he shared. "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of you, I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do."

"But I think it's very rewarding, because now I know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."



Although the couple is busy with their respective projects, they still make time to bond with their kids.

"Every time I give advice or something people are like, 'Well, of course that's easy for you to say. You have all the help," Christina said, going on to reveal, "we don't have assistance."

"We don't have full-time nannies. Both of us like to do almost everything on our own, so we really do parent on our own."