Christina Hall is open to moving again amid renovations to her Newport Beach, California home.

The Christina on the Coast star, 39, revealed to E! News in an interview published Monday that her family would pack up and move again “if we get the right price” on a new place to live.

"Every house is fun and different and hopefully, we'll stay in this one for a bit longer," Hall told the outlet of her Newport Beach mansion. "But if we get the right price, who knows?"

"We're in the real estate industry,” she said of her and her realtor husband Josh Hall. "We make money when we sell houses.”

HGTV

The HGTV personality explained how renovations on their current home attract buyers. “All of a sudden it's like, we get an off-market buyer and it's very hard to pass up that profit," she said.

“So then I have to sit down with the kids and be like, 'Hey guys, I know we don't want to move again, but is anyone else in favor of us finding different opportunities?'" she continued.

However, she noted of her kids, “To be honest, they're always like, 'Yeah, let's move.’”

Christina shares two older children — Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 — with ex Tarek El Moussa, and 3-year-old son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty

She purchased her current home in 2022 after selling her previous place in Dana Point, California for $11.5 million. Since then, Christina and Josh have been in renovation mode.

After remodeling their living room in February, the couple moved on to a kitchen makeover, which Christina described as “modern organic-meets-Bali” to E! News. Last month, she shared a glimpse of how her family was navigating the home renovations, which included cooking outside “like we’re camping.”



In addition to her Newport Beach home, the design expert often spends time at her country home — a modern farmhouse in Franklin, Tennessee. The space has served as a home base for Christina and Josh while they expanded her design business down south and filmed her spin-off renovation show, Christina in the Country.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May 2022, she revealed to PEOPLE why she fell in love with country life.



"Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice," she explained, adding that her new getaway is "on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

