Christina Hall Models Dress Inspired by One of Her Favorite Childhood Barbies (Exclusive)

While designing a futuristic closet and dressing room in this week’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, Christina Hall revisits some iconic looks from the doll’s past.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s episode of the HGTV show, the Christina on the Coast star models several outfits she found online that are inspired by classic Barbies, as she and teammate James Bender work to create the perfect showcase for Barbie’s fashion collection.

First, she tries on a colorful minidress reminiscent of the neon swirling print worn by 1992’s Totally Hair Barbie, which Hall, 40, describes as “one of my favorites as a kid.”

Christina Hall channels 1992's Totally Hair Barbie. HGTV

According to the Guinness World Records, the doll, which sports ankle-length crimped hair, is Mattel’s best-selling Barbie of all time. Barbie star Margot Robbie even replicated the look for the movie’s press tour last month.

Next, Hall revisits one of Barbie’s past stints as an airplane pilot, with a navy uniform and pink tie.

“I love this Barbie magic!” Bender exclaims.

Hall then says it’s time for “something a little more fancy,” and goes full glam in a glittering black gown — a nod to the vintage 1961 Solo in the Spotlight Barbie.

Christina Hall revisits an airline pilot Barbie from 2019. HGTV

Finally, Hall reveals that Mattel let them borrow the Barbie Collector's Generations of Dreams Doll 50th Anniversary gown, identical to the one worn by the doll of the same name, which debuted in 2009.

“This is literally my childhood dream right here,” Hall says while twirling in the elaborate pink tulle dress, which features various illustrations of Barbie.

“This is going to look phenomenal when the judges walk in,” she adds after stepping into a life-size Barbie box.

In the episode, Hall and Bender face off with Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle (Luxe for Less), who are tasked with creating an office versatile enough for Barbie's many careers. Hall and Bender take a cue from Cher’s digital wardrobe in Clueless to create an interactive carousel of hats and an “ATM” that dispenses accessories.

Christina Hall dresses as 1961's Solo in the Spotlight Barbie. HGTV

Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge, which premiered July 16, has 15 HGTV experts and one Food Network chef competing to design Barbie-inspired rooms in a Southern California mansion. Ashley Graham serves as host of the series.

Sunday's episode, "Barbie's Big Pink Carpet Finale," is the series' fourth and final installment. In the show's premiere, "Barbie's First Floor Face-Off," Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl) won against Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate) with their 1960s-style kitchen and family room.

Christina Hall wears an elaborate dress created for Barbie's 50th anniversary in 2009. HGTV

The second episode, "The Suite Life of Barbie and Ken," saw Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) and Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) beat Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer) with their vision for Ken's den. It also included a special appearance from Allison Holker Boss, who was originally scheduled to host the show with her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

In the third episode, "Dream in the Front, Party in the Back," Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt created a winning “backyard pink party pad,” while Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block) transformed the front exterior of the house with a whimsical handle.

Sunday’s finale, which features Christian Siriano as a guest judge, will also reveal which team wins the entire series.

