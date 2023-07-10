Christina Hall Isn’t Worried About Turning 40: ‘Nothing a Little Botox Can’t Fix’

Christina Hall is celebrating the big 4-0!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the HGTV star opened up about how she's feeling about her relationships, family and career as she enters the next decade. Hint: Pretty darn good.

While she may have celebrated her milestone birthday last weekend, Hall doesn’t exactly feel 40. “Some days I feel 21,” she tells PEOPLE. “But a much more confident 21. I feel full of life, energetic and excited for what’s to come.”

As she leaves her 30s behind, the mom of three — she shares Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead — hopes for some more relaxation and family time.

Hall’s 30s were certainly busy, starring alongside El Moussa on the hit Flip or Flop starting in 2013 and later launching her solo spinoff Christina on the Coast in 2019. During that time she also divorced El Moussa after seven years of marriage, and then married and divorced Anstead after just two. She tied the knot with Hall in 2022.

“I feel excited for this decade,” Hall says. “[My] 30s were great but I had a lot of hard years so I'm hoping my 40s are mostly smooth sailing!”

When it comes to aging, Hall is unbothered by the potential hang-ups: “Nothing a little Botox can’t fix," she jokes.



For her birthday festivities, the Christina on the Coast designer pulled out all the stops. While Hall and her husband Josh had originally planned to travel to the Veuve Clicquot vineyard on the French Riviera to celebrate, their busy work schedules got in the way. Thus, they decided to bring the Veuve spirit to their home in Newport Beach, Calif.

“With the help of my bestie, Cassie, they planned the most epic and exquisite party ever!” Hall says. “All my favorite people were there and it was stunning. Delicious food and craft cocktails plus my one ask: a champagne cart!”

The fete was decked out in the champagne maker's signature yellow and white stripes and featured custom decorations featuring the logo "C40," short for "Christina's 40th."



In this next phase of life, the real estate pro especially wants to slow down for her kids.

“Time is definitely flying,” she says of watching her little ones grow up. “Taylor will be a teenager in 2 months. That’s wild to me. That’s one of the reasons why I’m talking about slowing down and enjoying the moments more. I don’t want it to keep flying by.”



“Mostly I’m proud of my children,” she adds. “I’m obsessed with being their mama.”

Prioritizing quality time, also includes more spent with her husband Josh, both in California and at their second home in Tennessee.

“Married life is great,” Hall glows. “We’ve had a very busy first year of marriage. We are both very driven and never stop so together we are definitely a force.”

