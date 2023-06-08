Christina Hall Returns to Tenn. for Second Flip in State: 'This Place is Good for the Soul'

"3 years later, you still take my breath away," Christina Hall wrote on Instagram about returning to Tennessee for her next project

Published on June 8, 2023 02:27 PM
Christina and Josh Hall in Tennessee. Photo:

Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall just did the "first walkthrough" of her second Tennessee flip!

The Christina in the Country star, 39, updated fans on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a sweet photo of her and her husband, Josh Hall, enjoying time in Tennessee before starting their next renovation project.

"Oh Tennessee, it was love and first sight, and 3 years later you still take my breath away. Love you too Josh 😉 🩷," Christina wrote.

"But for real, this place is good for the soul," she added.

In the photo, Christina wears blue jeans, tall black boots, and a black top as she stands with an arm around her husband, who wears a button-up and jeans.

On her Instagram Story, Christina gave fans a glimpse of the property she and Josh plan to flip — a ranch-style stone building with a rooster walking around out front. She captioned the Instagram Story, "First walkthrough of our second Tennessee flip."

"This guy right here is my current favorite," she said in a clip holding the bird. "He is a mini-rooster, otherwise known as a serama. He is so sweet and cuddly, he actually falls asleep on me... I'm super into these guys. He's about to go for a bath because he'll be hanging out with me inside today."

In another Instagram Story, Christina shared a shot of herself, Josh, broker Nick Mancini, and Kristen Mancini posing in the new house's backyard, excited to get some work done.

"Let the fun begin," Christina captioned the image.

Last month, the Halls did some unwinding in Mexico over Memorial Day weekend and shared a few photos from the Montage Los Cabos, where they appeared to be staying with friends.

"Too much sun," Christina captioned a smiling selfie with Josh, who playfully nuzzled her cheek. She captioned her next Instagram Story, "Always in our own world.

While the couple lives in Newport Beach, Calif., they also spend time at their country home — a modern farmhouse in Franklin, Tenn. In May 2022, Christina opened up to PEOPLE about why she fell in love with country life.

"Tennessee is gorgeous, and the people out there are so nice," the Christina on the Coast star explained, adding that her new getaway is "on 23 acres, super private, and has everything I could imagine and more."

