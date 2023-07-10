Christina Hall had a 40th birthday to remember!

The Christina on the Coast star was surprised with a white Bentley convertible by her husband Josh Hall on Sunday. "Oh, just my dream car complete with a big red bow. Not bad, not bad," she told PEOPLE after being asked if she got any big presents on her special day.

Christina showed off her sleek new ride — which appears to be a Continental GTC model, starting at $240,000 — in a post on her Instagram Story. In the image, the car is parked with its top down and decorated with the aforementioned red bow. “Thank you @unbrokenjosh for the best surprise ever!” she wrote.

Christina Hall shows off her new Bentley in a post on her Instagram Story. Christina Hall/Instagram

Josh, 42, also paid tribute to Christina with a touching Instagram post on Sunday, calling her an “absolute stunner of a wife” as she celebrated her milestone birthday.

“This woman has accomplished so much, inspired so many and continues to impress me daily,” the real estate agent turned TV producer wrote, alongside a photo of the couple. “I can’t say enough about what an absolute force she is and what she is capable of. Christina is about to make her 40s the best decade of her life and looking better than ever while doing it!"

He added, "I’m a lucky man and thank my lucky stars that she chose me to take this ride with her that is now our life. Ride or die, baby, love you more than anything."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The HGTV star rang in her 40th on Saturday with a grand celebration hosted by Josh at their Newport Beach mansion.

"Josh and I talked about going to the Veuve Clicquot vineyard in France but our work schedules are too hectic so he decided to bring the French Riviera, with a Veuve theme, to Newport Beach," she told PEOPLE exclusively of the bubbly inspiration for her party's decor.

"With the help of my bestie, Cassie, they planned the most epic and exquisite party ever! All my favorite people were there and it was stunning. Delicious food and craft cocktails plus my one ask, a champagne cart!" she added.



She gave an inside look at the party, including the food served and the orange and white striped wall display that read "Happy Birthday CHRISTINA" alongside matching orange and yellow flowers and a black "C40" anchor.

Christina later shared footage taken by friends at the party of her sabering a bottle of champagne next to her husband in front of a large display of orange balloons and a lit-up "C40."

Christina Hall celebrates her 40th birthday with a party at her Newport, Calif., home. Christina Hall/Instagram

She also posted a video of her friends singing "Happy Birthday" as she blew out the candles on her frosted cake while dressed in a black strapless tulle gown.

Christina Hall celebrates her 40th birthday with husband Josh Hall. Christina Hall/Instagram

Ahead of her party, Hall commemorated her "last day in my 30s" with her Christina on the Coast crew in front of large pink "40" balloons.

"Grateful for this crew and this show and this life. 🩷," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

She then shared a photo of her daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, on a balcony in their swimsuits.

"We got kicked out of the house so Josh could set something up special," explained Christina, who is also mom to son Hudson, 3.

Christina Hall's daughter Taylor and son Brayden pose in their swimsuits. Christina Hall/Instagram

"Not a bad place to be sent to 😜," she said of the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach resort in Dana Point, California.

Christina also showed off some of the birthday presents she received, including cowboy boots, a black hat branded with the word "no" and a printed black shirt from her hair and makeup artist, Julia Gonzales.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the HGTV star reflected on a memorable birthday spent with family and friends. "Had the best 40th birthday celebration thanks to my husband and best friend — I walked into the most incredible party where they thought of everything and made all my champagne dreams come true 🥂🍾 . I feel very lucky to have such amazing people in my life," she wrote.

She went on to share her intentions as she kicks off her 40s: "Going into this new decade, my goal is to slow the f down. Enjoy the small moments and not rush through life. Take it easier on myself and mostly have fun and enjoy the ride."

