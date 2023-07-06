Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Shows Off His Tattoos During Fourth of July Boat Day

Christina Hall’s husband Josh is showing off his extensive tattoo collection.

To celebrate the Fourth of July on Tuesday, the married couple enjoyed a fun-filled boat day with their friends in Lake Tahoe, Calif. On his Instagram Story, Josh shared an inside look at lake life and posted steamy shirtless photos that put his sprawling chest and arm tattoos on display.

"Epic 4th with the best hosts," he captioned the photo, which also featured a friend on the outing.

Another snap showed him posing with Christina in front of a string of American flags that covered the boat. They both sported matching red, white and blue glasses that said “USA” on them. “Couple of nerds,” he wrote over the photo.

Josh Hall shows off his tattoos while enjoying a 4th of July boat day. Josh Hall/Instagram

Christina also offered a glimpse of the relaxing day on her Instagram Story as she posed next to her friend — or the “hostess with the mostest” as she called her. The pair were all smiles while they took in the crystal blue waters and scenic landscape.



Christina Hall posing with her friend at Lake Tahoe. Christina Hall/Instagram

After tying the knot in April 2022, Josh officially became a stepdad to Christina’s three children. She shares two older kids — Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 — with ex Tarek El Moussa, and 3-year-old son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.

During an interview with ET in June, the realtor opened up about how he adjusted to his new reality as a stepfather.

"There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," he shared. "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of you, I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do."

He continued: "But I think it's very rewarding, because now I know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

Christina and Josh Hall posing on a boat during 4th of July celebrations. Josh Hall/Instagram

The couple have also been settling into their Newport Beach, Calif. mansion and making it feel more like home through a series of renovations.

Although they’re completely transforming the living area and kitchen to better fit their style, Christina revealed that she and her husband are open to moving again if the opportunity presents itself.

"Every house is fun and different and hopefully, we'll stay in this one for a bit longer," Hall told E! News in June. "But if we get the right price, who knows?"

Christina Hall with her husband Josh and kids Taylor, Brayden and Hudson. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Not only are the Christina in the Country stars used to the fast-paced nature of the real estate industry, but Christina said that her kids are now accustomed to it too.

“To be honest, they're always like, 'Yeah, let's move,’” she noted of her kids’ opinions on potentially leaving the home they currently live in.

