Christina Hall Celebrates Son Hudson's 4th Birthday: 'So Sweet, Smart and Funny'

Hall shares her son with ex Ant Anstead and is also mom to daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 6, 2023 04:09PM EDT
christina hall
Photo:

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty, Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall's little guy is turning 4!

On Wednesday, the Christina on the Coast star, 40, posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram in celebration of her son Hudson's 4th birthday. The first photo shows Hudson smiling in front of a bundle of presents and a Super Mario-themed cake, accessorized with a 4 balloon and a Mario balloon.

Other photos in the post show Hudson throughout the years, smiling with his mom and stepdad Josh Hall, 40, and posing with his siblings.

Christina Hall Celebrates Fourth of July with All Three Kids and Husband Josh Hall: 'My Loves"
Christina Hall/Instagram

"Happy 4️⃣ Birthday Hudson 🎈. So sweet, smart and funny," the proud mom wrote in her caption. "He's always listening, watching and learning. He loves to help and ask Josh what projects they can work on together."

"He likes to stay busy and be on the move. Anddd he's pretty cute. We love you Hudson! 🩵."

Hall shares Hudson with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, 44. She is also mom to daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 8, with ex Tarek El Moussa, 42.

In June, Anstead shared an adorable photo of Hudson after he graduated from preschool. Wearing a blue cap and gown, Hudson smiled and held up his promotion certificate.

Ant Andstead son Hudson graduation

Ant Anstead/Instagram, Allen Berezovsky/Getty 

"Oh WOW how that year has flown by," Anstead began his caption. "Today I was met by one very excited little boy who was desperate to share his end of year school book and certificate!"

"He was so proud! And so am I at how far this little boy has come this past year! He's truly thriving and glowing! X," he concluded the post.

Last year, Hudson had a special part in his mom's wedding to Hall. The HGTV star shared a sweet video of her two sons, Hudson and Brayden, as they walked her down the aisle at the picturesque event in Maui, Hawaii.

The two boys walked on either side of her, with Hudson holding her hand, as they made their way down the aisle, which was lined with white flower petals.

