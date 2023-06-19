Christina Hall Honors Josh Hall on Father's Day, Says She and Her Kids 'Appreciate' His 'Hard Work'

The HGTV star is honoring husband Josh Hall for his role as a stepdad to her three kids

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 19, 2023 09:18PM EDT
Christina Hall/Instagram
Photo:

Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall is celebrating her blended family on Father's Day.

The mom of three, 39, paid tribute to husband Josh Hall with a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, celebrating him as a stepdad to her kids.

Christina is mom to son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead, and shares son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, with ex Tarek El Moussa.

"Happy Father's Day to my dad, Josh and all the dads out there. Enjoy your day," she wrote.

Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall/Instagram

Sharing a cute video of Hudson repeatedly calling for Josh, she added, "Father's Day version of the 'mom, mom, mom, mom...' Josh you put in the hard work for this family and the kids and I love and appreciate you!!"

Last month, the family plus Josh and Christina's parents enjoyed Mother's Day in Southern California at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club.

In an earlier post discussing Mother's Day, Christina reflected on a year of change in her life.

"Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother's Day I was in a very bad place. Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare- amongst other things," she shared.

Christina Hall Reflects on Change as She Enjoys Mother's Day with Her Blended Family: 'Life Is Crazy'
Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina went on to recall a moment when the rental property owners of the place where she was staying while the family was "momentarily displaced" showed her an act of kindness.

"It felt so good to speak to someone who understood. When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water. What a gift from God that moment was. No one I knew could understand what I was going through so to meet someone who got it and who could talk me through it truly was life-changing," she shared. "Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place."

"I know I've made mistakes but I know what I've done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I'm a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother's Day, no matter where you are in life or what's happening stay positive- It can all change in a year! ❤️."

