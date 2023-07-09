Christina Hall Celebrates 40th Birthday with Party at Newport Beach Mansion: 'Hello New Decade'



Christina Hall is saying hello to a new decade!

The HGTV star rang in her 40th birthday on Saturday with a grand celebration hosted by her husband Josh Hall at their Newport Beach mansion.

Ahead of her party, Hall commemorated her "last day in my 30s" with her Christina on the Coast crew in front of large pink "40" balloons.

"Grateful for this crew and this show and this life. 🩷," she wrote on her Instagram Story.



Christina Hall/Instagram

She then shared a photo of her daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, on a balcony in their swimsuits. She is also mom to son Hudson, 3.

"We got kicked out of the house so Josh could set something up special," she explained.

Christina Hall/Instagram

"Not a bad place to be sent to 😜," she said of the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach resort in Dana Point, California.

Christina also revealed some of the birthday presents she received, including cowboy boots, a black hat that reads "no" and a printed black shirt from her hair and makeup artist, Julia Gonzales.

Christina Hall/Instagram

The next gift she got was parked outside the resort. With a big red bow on top of the hood, Christina wrote of the white Aston Martin from her husband, "Thank you @unbrokenjosh for the best surprise ever! 😱."

"Hello new decade ❤️," she added on her Instagram Story.

Christina Hall/Instagram

The birthday girl gave an inside look at her celebration, including the food served at the event and the orange and white striped wall display that reads "Happy Birthday CHRISTINA" alongside matching orange and yellow flowers and a black "C40" anchor.

Christina later shared footage taken by friends at her party of her sabering a bottle of champagne next to her husband, 42, in front of a large display of orange balloons and a lit-up "C40."

PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram

Wearing a black tulle dress, she also posted a video of her friends singing "Happy Birthday" as she blew out candles on her frosted cake covered in orange flowers that Josh was holding.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina's best friend and publicist Cassie Schienle uploaded Boomerang of the yellow and orange balloons floating in the pool at the party on her Instagram Story.

"The best day celebrating @thechristinahall 💛🧡," wrote Schienle. Christina reposted Schienle's Instagram Story, writing, "Love you Bestie ❤️."



Christina Hall/Instagram

Schienle also shared her own video of moments captured at Christina's big birthday celebration on her Instagram feed. "The best night celebrating @thechristinahall turning 40!" she began her caption.

"I hope you loved every minute of it and felt all the love surrounding you! You deserve it all and more 💫🍾 Happy 40th Birthday, love you so much! @unbrokenjosh throws a hell of a party! 🥳🥳🥳, she continued. "🍾🍾🍾 cheers to turning 40 and new party tricks! 🍾🗡️."



Christina wrote in the comments, "Thank you for always making me feel so special. I love you 🌙 ☀️ 🌟 ❤️."

Just ahead of her birthday, Christina and her realtor husband celebrated the Fourth of July during a fun-filled boat outing with their friends in Lake Tahoe. On his Instagram Story, Josh shared an inside look at lake life.

Since Christina purchased her current mansion in 2022 after selling her previous place in Dana Point for $11.5 million, she and Josh have been in renovation mode making the abode feel like home.



Her latest spinoff series for HGTV, Christina in the Country, premiered in January. The show follows her design career as she settles into her vacation home in Franklin, Tenn., and begins to expand her business in the area.

