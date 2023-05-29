Christina Hall and Husband Joshua Hall Cuddle in Swimsuits During Mexican Getaway

On Sunday, the HGTV star posted photos from the Montage Los Cabos, where they appeared to be staying with friends

By Staff Author
Published on May 29, 2023 09:38 AM
Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall did some unwinding in Mexico over Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, the HGTV star posted photos from the Montage Los Cabos, where they appeared to be staying with friends.

"Too much sun," Hall, 39, wrote over a smiling selfie with the real estate agent, 42, who playfully nuzzled her cheek while holding her in his arms. Christina captioned her next Instagram Story with, "Always in our own world."

The shot captures the pair from behind, with Hall joking in the post they were "pap'd by friends." Facing the azure scenery of Santa Maria Bay, Christina wore a white two-piece swimsuit and had her arm placed around her beau, who was shirtless in a white bucket hat.

"Gonna miss this place," the mom-of-three wrote in the next snap while slowly panning over the luxury resort.

Seemingly big fans of Mexico, the newlyweds last visited the country in October when they took in a spa vacation in Riviera Nayarit.

During the duo's fall getaway, they indulged in some facial treatments, with Christina documenting a photo of the playful pair wearing clay on their bodies.

"Best spa ever," she wrote, tagging the One&Only Mandarina resort and spa in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, and had also shared a video of Joshua in his robe as he walked on a wooden path dotted with tropical foliage. "Spa or jungle🤔😍," she wrote of the idyllic views.

October's trip was the second Mexico vacation within the month, as they also headed to Los Cabos to celebrate Joshua's birthday in September. The special location is also where Joshua happened to propose.

In September 2021, Christina shared a trio of photos from the trip, one of which showed off her stunning engagement ring. One year later, the couple, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with a ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.

While the couple lives in Newport Beach, Calif., the travel-enthusiasts also spend time at their country home — a modern farmhouse in Franklin, Tenn. The space has served as home base for Christina and Joshua while they expanded the reality star's design business down south and filmed her spin-off renovation show, Christina in the Country.

In May 2022, Christina opened up to PEOPLE about why she fell in love with country life.

"Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice," the former Christina on the Coast star explained, adding that her new getaway is "on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

