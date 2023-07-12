WATCH: Christina Hall & Husband Josh Make a Romantic Vacation out of Design Trip to 5-Star Resort (Exclusive)

Christina Hall and her husband Josh's recent excursion to a 5-star resort was meant to be a hunt for design inspiration — but that doesn't mean the newlyweds didn't enjoy a little kid-free staycation!

In an exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's episode of Christina on the Coast (above), the designer and her producer husband take a spa trip to look for ideas for her clients Terri and Sam''s dated bathroom transformation.

During their staycation, Christina falls in love with their luxury accommodation's "wet room" (essentially a glass-enclosed walk=in shower so large that the tub fits inside too. Even better the space opens into an outdoor shower as well.

“This wet room is so luxurious. It’s high end. It’s calming. It’s the exact inspiration I need for Sam and Terri’s bathroom,” she says in the clip, gushing over the brass fixtures, teak ceiling and tile, which she calls “relaxing.”

The pair then heads outside to a garden for some fresh fruit and drinks.

“This is super-relaxing,” Christina tells her husband, with whom she tied the knot in a stunning Hawaii ceremony in 2022. “Much needed. Thank you," she adds before giving him a kiss.

It’s been an eventful month for the couple. Hall turned 40 on July 9, and Josh, 42, marked the milestone birthday by surprising her with a white Bentley convertible.

Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina called the gift “the best surprise ever!” in an Instagram post, and described it to PEOPLE as her “dream car complete with a big red bow.”



The HGTV star also rang in the new decade with a party at the couple’s Newport Beach, Calif. mansion.

Christina Hall/Instagram

While her husband was arranging the surprise with help from Christina's best friend, the HGTV star posted a photo of her daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, in swimsuits, writing, "We got kicked out of the house so Josh could set something up special.”

Christina shares Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She's also mom to son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with her second husband, Ant Anstead.



Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina celebrated the last day of her 30s on July 8 with the Christina on the Coast crew, posing with the group under pink “40” balloons.

“Grateful for this crew and this show and this life," she wrote on Instagram.

The new episode of Christina on the Coast premieres July 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

