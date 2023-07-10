Christina Hall and Husband Josh Have a Glam Date Night at 'Barbie' Movie Premiere (Exclusive)

Christina is a contestant on the new HGTV show, 'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge,' which premieres on July 16

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 11:21PM EDT
osh Hall and Christina Hall attend the World Premiere of "Barbie"
Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Christina and Josh Hall were living the dream at the Barbie movie premiere on Sunday.

The couple stepped out on the pink carpet for a date night and celebration of Christina’s 40th birthday. The Christina on the Coast star is on HGTV’s upcoming Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, a competition series where eight teams transform a mansion into an oasis fit for Barbie. Christina tells PEOPLE exclusively that she thinks she and teammate James Bender are going to win.

“We got the dream closet, so I think we got the best room in the house, literally,” Christina, 40, says. “So you'll see, it's incredible. It's gorgeous — very glam.”

“There's no one on earth I'd rather work with than her,” Bender says, adding, "We share our brain, so we usually say the same thing at the same time," which helped them agree on most things throughout the process.

Joshua Hall and Christina Hall at the premiere of "Barbie"

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

As she aims to find a larger sense of calm in her life, Christina is entering her fifth season of Christina on the Coast, which she and her realtor husband, executive produce together. She also teased the return of another series that aired its first season in February.

osh Hall and Christina Hall attend the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“It's fun getting to really be involved in the production side, and I so enjoy doing that show so much,” she admits. “So I'm grateful to be on the fifth season and hopefully starting Christina in the Country again soon.”

At the same time, she confesses that it is “way more work than I thought” to be in front of the camera and part of the production team simultaneously. Still, she says, “I like a challenge.”

Christina on the Coast, Christina Hall poses for a portrait at her home undergoing renovation.

HGTV

“Never focus on the negative, it’s all good,” Christina tells PEOPLE. “Everything’s going to be amazing.”

Just before attending the premiere, Josh gifted Christina a $240,000 white Bentley convertible. "Oh, just my dream car complete with a big red bow. Not bad, not bad," she told PEOPLE after being asked if she received any big presents on her special day.

Christina showed off her sleek new ride — which appears to be a Continental GTC model — in a post on her Instagram Story. The car is parked top-down and decorated with the aforementioned red bow in the image. “Thank you @unbrokenjosh for the best surprise ever,” she wrote.

Josh, 42, also paid tribute to Christina with a touching Instagram post on Sunday, calling her an “absolute stunner of a wife” as she celebrated her milestone birthday.

Christina Hall 40 Birthday

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty, Christina Hall/Instagram

“This woman has accomplished so much, inspired so many and continues to impress me daily,” the real estate agent turned TV producer wrote, alongside a photo of the couple. “I can’t say enough about what an absolute force she is and what she is capable of. Christina is about to make her 40s the best decade of her life and looking better than ever while doing it!"

He added, "I’m a lucky man and thank my lucky stars that she chose me to take this ride with her that is now our life. Ride or die, baby, love you more than anything."

As for entering a new decade, Christina says she hopes to leave her fast-paced life in her 30s.

“I wanna just kind of like settle,” she says. “I feel like 30s are the hustle and the whirlwind and I feel like 40s, I just wanna take my time and just like, enjoy the moments.”

The reality star’s husband agrees, saying his wife is “always right,” so he will start living by this sentiment as well.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I'm gonna follow this advice," he says. "Run right next to her at a slower pace."

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge premieres Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Related Articles
Christina Hall 40 Birthday
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Bought Her ‘Dream Car,’ a $240K Bentley, for Her Birthday: ’Not Bad’ (Exclusive)
Christina Hall Celebrates Turning 40: 'Hello to a New Decade'
Christina Hall Celebrates 40th Birthday with Party at Newport Beach Mansion: 'Hello New Decade'
Christina Hall Isnât Scared of Turning 40
Christina Hall Isn’t Worried About Turning 40: ‘Nothing a Little Botox Can’t Fix’
Christina-and-Josh-Hall-on-Boat-070623
Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Shows Off His Tattoos During Fourth of July Boat Day
HGTV's new competition series called Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge
See the Trailer for HGTV’s ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ — Plus, Meet the Celebrity Judges (Exclusive)
Christina Hall poses for a portrait at her home undergoing renovation.
Christina Hall Says She's Open to Moving Again Amid Renovations in Newport Beach Home: 'Who Knows'
Christina Hall/Instagram
Christina Hall Honors Josh Hall on Father's Day, Says She and Her Kids 'Appreciate' His 'Hard Work'
na
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Cook Outside 'Like We're Camping' Amid Kitchen Reno at Newport Beach Home
christina haack new ring/ engagement
Who Is Christina Hall's Husband? All About Joshua Hall
Ashley Graham HGTV Barbie Dreamhouse
HGTV Stars to Build Real, Life-Size Barbie Dreamhouse on New Ashley Graham-Hosted Competition Series
Christina Hall Jokes She's Ready for a Third Show in a Surprising New City: 'Maybe It's Time'
Christina Hall Jokes She's Ready for a Third Show in a Surprising New City: 'Maybe It's Time'
Christina Hall and Husband Joshua Cuddle in Swimsuits During Mexican Getaway
Christina Hall and Husband Joshua Hall Cuddle in Swimsuits During Mexican Getaway
Christina Hall Reflects on Change as She Enjoys Mother's Day with Her Blended Family: 'Life Is Crazy'
Christina Hall Says She Was in 'a Very Bad Place' While Being 'Momentarily Displaced' a Year Ago
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqec4KMJKgI/?hl=en. Josh Hall/Instagram
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Jokes on Anniversary: 'How Long Will This One Last?'
Josh Hall on Working with Wife Christina
WATCH: Christina Hall's Husband Josh Says He's 'Liking' Her 'Cowgirl' Look in Premiere of New Show in Tennessee
Christina Hall no makeup
Christina Hall Posts Rare Makeup-Free Selfie: 'A Bit of Mascara and Lip Balm Would Go a Long Way Here'