Christina Applegate has received an Emmy nomination for her role in the final season of Dead to Me, which she filmed amid her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The 52-year-old portrayed Jen Harding in the Netflix series and snagged her third nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series on Wednesday ahead of the 75th annual awards ceremony in September.

“Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad @netflix @CBS and also the Hollywood critics and of course @GoldDerby for this incredible honor,” she tweeted about the recognition. “I am humbled and grateful. It’s been quite a ride. Thanks for the lift.”

Applegate — was diagnosed with MS in August 2021, while she was filming Dead to Me's third and final season.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that affects the central nervous system — the brain and spinal cord — and can cause problems with muscle control and strength, vision, balance, feeling and thinking. Symptoms include: numbness, tremor or lack of coordination.

MS differs in each case, with some people going through life with only minor problems and others becoming seriously disabled.

After her diagnosis, Dead to Me paused production so Applegate could begin treatment. When the series eventually wrapped, the actress spoke to Variety in November 2022 about the future of her career, revealing that finishing the show with her symptoms was "as hard as you would possibly think it would be."

​​"It's about finding what I'm capable of doing," she said of her acting future. "I'm so new in this right now. It takes time to kind of figure out this disease, and figure out what's bringing on symptoms. I'm just a newbie to all of this. So I'm trying to figure it out — and I'm also in mourning for the person who I was. I have to find a place that's as loving as my set was, where they won't think I'm a diva by saying, 'Hey, I can only work five hours.'"

She went on to explain that she's seeking "a place that will allow me to [work five hours] if I'm not the star," and that starring in something might be off the table in the future. "There's no way I could do the work that I just came off again. I mean, it was so hard," she said.

During a May interview with Vanity Fair, the Married with Children alum suggested that a chapter in her decades-long acting career has likely come to an end, explaining that she has no plans to return to the screen.

"I'm probably not going to work on-camera again," Applegate said while praising the experience of working with Linda Cardellini on Dead to Me.

"I can't even imagine going to set right now," she added. "This is a progressive disease. I don't know if I'm going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working.”

Throughout her career, Applegate has earned seven Emmy nominations — three for Dead to Me, two for Samantha Who?, and one for Friends, where her performance earned her the Emmy award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2003.

The 75th Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to be broadcast live Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

