Christina and Josh Hall are ice cold.

In a sneak peek of the new episode of Christina on the Coast premiering Thursday on HGTV, host Christina, 40, faces off with her husband, 43, to see who can endure the frigid temperatures in their private backyard cold plunge tank. The couple's outdoor spa area at their Orange County home also includes a personal cylindrical sauna.

“Christina is literally the queen of mental strength, manifesting, figuring things out,” Josh says in preparation for their battle of endurance . “I’m more the physical strength. So getting into an ice bath with her, I mean, it’s a no brainer, I’m gonna last longer. I don’t know how she’d physically be able to.”

At the count of three, the couple dipped into their ice bath. While Josh jumped in quickly, even submerging his whole head under the water, Christina more acutely felt the pain of the frigid water.

Josh and Christina Hall. HGTV

“Breathe,” Josh advised. “You’ve given birth to three babies, I’m sure you can do the breathing. It hurts right now, trust me.”

Josh’s high level of composure soon led Christina to scream out, “Are you not cold at all?”

The couple stayed in the tub for three and a half minutes, at which point Christina chilled out, gaining back her confidence. “Actually my body’s kind of numb now,” she taunted. “I could stay in here all day.”

Once acclimated to the ice bath, Christina and Josh dug into the recent focus of their attention: backyard renovations. With a brand new sauna and ice plunge, the Halls gave their space a serious spa upgrade.

“What do you think of our sanctuary?” Josh asked, to which Christina responded, “I love it. It’s so cute back here. We did a great job.” With that, Christina declares “you won,” getting out of the tub and granting Josh the victory.

Josh and Christina Hall. HGTV

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

While Josh may consider the backyard his “sanctuary,” the renovated space has been the subject of some controversy on social media. Back in January, Christina posted the space on her Instagram while sharing her 'Saturday morning routina" that includes 20 minutes of Peloton, 12 minutes of red light therapy in a specialized bed, 20 minutes in the sauna and 3 in the cold plunge.



One user took to the comments to share their disapproval, writing, "Not much yard, grass for the kids to play. Seems to be all about her.”

Josh responded that same day, calling the comment "insulting."

"Do you realize how insulting that comment is being that a majority of families don't even have yards[?] Imagine trying to make anyone feel bad that can't provide a yard of their own and has to rely on public parks."

Christina has three children: Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, whom she shares with her first husband and former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson, 3, whom she shares with her second husband, Celebrity IOU Joyride host, Ant Anstead.

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.