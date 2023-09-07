Christina Aguilera Rocks Nude Illusion Feben Dress with Gold Boots During New York Fashion Week

Christina Aguilera turned heads during New York Fashion Week.

While getting into the fashion spirit while posing in Tribeca, Aguilera, 42, sported a colorful dress from the winter collection of London-based designer Feben.

The form-fitting frock hugged the mother-of-two's curves and completely covered her body from ankle to wrist, with the vibrant print giving the impression of a naked woman obscured within a watercolor painting.

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer paired her multicolored nude-illusion dress with gold boots, rose-gold sunglasses and bold red lips, with her platinum locks tumbling down her back in soft waves.

Christina Aguilera stops by Tribeca in New York City wearing a nude-illusion dress by Feben, Sept. 7. Rick Davis / SplashNews

Aguilera was in New York during Fashion Week to promote Vogue's "SmartTox" partnership with Xeomin, a "prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows," per the Xeomin website.

In the short film Getting Ready with Christina Aguilera for NYFW, produced by Vogue with Xeomin and published on Aguilera's Instagram page, Aguilera showed how she prepares for the stylish week of events while reflecting on her fashion and beauty legacy.



"Hey, Vogue! Come on in," she began in the short film as she opened the door to her hotel room, inviting the publication in while her hair and makeup were applied.

"Fashion Week is a world of its very own. For sure. I love the creativity and performance value involved," she explained as her team painted her face and fashioned her blonde hair into an intricate updo. "I love when a designer truly puts on a show-show; I get to take a performance backseat of my own and dress up and enjoy myself and be entertained."

"Sometimes, it's just part of the creative process to see what happens," Aguilera continued, explaining how she chooses her show-stopping looks for a big event. "There's all kinds of different calls for different glam looks. I can be a glam girl or we can go more natural and you know, throughout different decades we've done different things since I've done a lot of looks. I get bored easily. So I love experimenting."

Aguilera - who is mother to son Max Liron, 15, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, and daughter Summer Rain, 9, with partner Matthew Rutler - told Vogue how she is always on the lookout for beauty products that her "sensitive" "skin likes."

"My skin, it can vary literally week to week," she admitted. "It's sensitive due to work stresses or whatever may happen. In hustle mode you forget to take care of yourself. So I'm much more mindful of that now. I love actually having a routine and planning for things and appreciating products."

When it comes to beauty, Aguilera said that she likes Xeomin because "it's double filtered," adding that "it's a smarttox with only the ingredients you need to smooth frown lines while letting my expressions shine through."

"It's all about embracing who you are and feeling comfortable in your own skin," she added.

