Christina Aguilera Poses in Shades and Pink Pumps for Instagram Photo Shoot: 'X & the City'

The pop star rocked some Versace heels and a thin scarf in the outdoor shoot

By
Published on August 5, 2023 03:44PM EDT
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera poses in a new behind-the-scenes Instagram video of a photo shoot. Photo:

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

When it comes to cool summer looks, Christina Aguilera has exactly "What a Girl Wants."

The pop icon, 42, shared a stylish carousel of pics on Instagram on Friday, featuring shots of her lying in the California grass as she rocked a pink, black and blue outfit for a photo shoot.

Aguilera's look consisted of hot pink pointy-toe Versace pumps, a black T-shirt, a pair of silver sunglasses, blue-printed denim pants, and a matching skinny scarf to tie it all together.

"X & the City 🏙️," she captioned the photo series.

In the first pic, Aguilera could be seen lying down and staring at the sky, and in others, she held and posed next to a wine glass (with a straw sticking out) for added effect. She later shared a close-up of her Versace shoes, and even a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot where she struck a few model poses, sipped her drink and showed off her bright blonde hair.

In the images, she tagged hair and makeup artist Etienne Ortega, hairstylist Igor Rosales-Jackson, fashion stylist Chris Horan, and some of the brands seemingly behind her wardrobe pieces — including Gucci and Roberto Cavalli.

Aguilera's latest fashion post comes shortly after she won over her Instagram followers by wearing a spring/summer '24 Namilia rose crystal micro mini skirt, designed in the shape of a purse complete with a handle.

On Monday, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer showed off the two-in-one style which she paired with a black T-shirt, transparent heels and A-Morir sunglasses. Her fingernails were decorated with pointy white tips and a black design, while her toes were painted bright yellow for an extra pop of color.

“Precious Goods,” she captioned the photos.

Aguilera is no stranger to unique manicure designs. Back in April, during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the pop star responded "yes" when host Alex Cooper asked if she had a vagina pictured on her nails. "It's open to interpretation," she said at the time. "It could be a vagina; it could be lips, but two in the same, both pleasure points, you know."

While speaking with PEOPLE about her sexual wellness brand Playground in March, Aguilera said she wants her customers to be as open about their sexuality as she is.

"[I hope to] inspire other women to feel comfortable with talking about their experiences and owning their body and their sexuality and what that means to them, because every woman is different," she said.

"I've gotten to know my vagina well over the last 42 years. And literally there are pleasure points that keep opening up as you get older," Aguilera added. "And that's something that I've really noticed. There's four different places that I can orgasm from around my vagina, and that is the truth."

