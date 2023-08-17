Christina Aguilera Celebrates Daughter Summer Rain's 9th Birthday in Sweet Post: 'Mommy Loves You so Much!'

The 'Genie in a Bottle' singer posted a carousel of photos and video to celebrate the birthday of her youngest child on Wednesday

Updated on August 17, 2023
Christina Aguilera daughter Summer Rain stage Israel 9th Birthday Instagram 08 16 23
Christina Aguilera and Summer. PHOTO: Christina Aguilera/Instagram. Photo:

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Christina Aguilera is celebrating the ninth birthday of her daughter Summer Rain.

On Wednesday, the “What a Girl Wants” singer, 42, — who performed her first show in Israel on Aug. 10 — shared a carousel of pictures and a video on Instagram celebrating Summer’s ninth birthday. In several of the photos and a sweet video, the 9-year-old stood on stage with her mother and the singer's backup dancers during a show.

“Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain,” the singer captioned the post. “Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you."

Summer — who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday — wore black shorts and a black T-shirt that appeared to feature a photograph of Aguilera on the front in a number of photos posted, while another snap in the carousel showed her behind a drum kit in a white T-shirt.

“Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment,” the mother wrote in the post's caption. “Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!”

In a video shared in the carousel, Aguilera hugged a smiling Summer and danced with her while singing into a microphone, as her backup dancers performed behind the pair.

The “Genie In A Bottle” singer shares her daughter with her fiancé of almost 10 years, film producer Matt Rutler. Aguilera is also mom to son Max Liron, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband, music producer Jordan Bratman.

Back in March, the mother of two opened up to PEOPLE about how Summer pushed her to learn how to do her daughter's hair

"She likes to put these little pigtail braids in. So every morning I'm up with her before school, trying to use a spiky comb to split her hair in the back," Aguilera said. "I am no hairdresser, let me tell you, but God bless being a mom, and we'll do anything to make our kids feel good."

"You want to instill the message that they hold the real beauty," She added.

