Is It a Purse or a Skirt? Christina Aguilera Channels Y2K Style in Daring Sparkly Look

Michelle Lee
Published on July 31, 2023
Christina Aguilera is showing off her stylish goods.

The Burlesque star, 42, who’s known to rock plenty of stop-and-stare getups, decided to don a totally 2000s look for her newest Instagram post. 

In the photos, shared Monday, the “Genie in the Bottle” singer, styled by Chris Horan, poses in a spring/summer '24 Namilia rose crystal micro skirt designed in the shape of a handbag. The snug bedazzled mini features purse-like pockets in the front as well as a rounded strap.

The two-in-one style is a common silhouette of the provocative clothing brand, which sells plenty of skin-baring pieces. 

Aguilera teamed the light-catching bottoms with a black T-shirt, transparent heels and A-Morir eyewear. 

Even the musician’s nails were painted to perfection, her fingers decorated with long pointy white tips accented with a black wavy design, and her toes polished in a bright yellow shade. 

“Precious Goods,” Aguilera captioned the photos. 

Christina Aguilera Instagram, Purse Skirt

Christina Aguilera/ Instagram

On the topic of nails, Aguilera is all about making a statement, fashion or other, with her lengthy claws. 

While appearing on a sexually charged episode of Call Her Daddy in April, she wore a very fitting set of three-dimensional NSFW nails that sent out a strong message. 

"I'm staring at your nails, what's happening?" host Alex Cooper inquired before coming right out and asking, "Is that a vagina?"

"Oh yes," Aguilera said with a smile. "They're so fun."

"It's open to interpretation," she continued. "It could be a vagina; it could be lips, but two in the same, both pleasure points, you know."

"This couldn't be more appropriate for a Call Her Daddy episode," Cooper said while laughing. "Casual Christina Aguilera is like, 'It could be lips, it could be my p---- lips, God bless you all, up for interpretation,' " Cooper added.

Christina Aguilera

Getty

Aguilera has previously opened up about liberating her sexuality and how she aspires to empower other women to do the same.  

"This is a very natural progression for me personally," Aguilera told PEOPLE while talking about her new role as sexual wellness brand Playground’s co-founder and chief brand advisor.  "[I hope to] inspire other women to feel comfortable with talking about their experiences and owning their body and their sexuality and what that means to them, because every woman is different."

"I've gotten to know my vagina well over the last 42 years. And literally there are pleasure points that keep opening up as you get older," Aguilera said. "And that's something that I've really noticed. There's four different places that I can orgasm from around my vagina, and that is the truth."

