Christina Aguilera Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Selena Gomez's 31st Birthday Party

The singer partied it up with Karol G during her friend Gomez's birthday party last weekend

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 26, 2023 10:42AM EDT
Christina Aguilera attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ; Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection
Christina Aguilera (left) and Selena Gomez. Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera is letting fans get a better look inside the recent birthday celebrations for her friend Selena Gomez.

The “Como Yo” singer partied with other famous faces including Paris Hilton and Colombian singer Karol G for the Only Murders in the Building star's 31st birthday bash.

On Tuesday, Aguilera, 42, posted a trio of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. "Love these girls @selenagomez @karolg 💘," she captioned.

The first black and white photo showed Gomez sitting on the lawn in a close embrace with Aguilera – who was seated on a chair with her arm around the Disney alum.

Karol G joined Aguilera in the next photo, matching in coral pink attire and sunglasses with their tongues playfully stuck out at the camera. Aguilera hugged Gomez in the third carousel photo.

On Sunday, Karol G, 32, posted more photos from Gomez’s party on Instagram.

“🎂🎇✨ @selenagomez,” she captioned the carousel of three pictures of her and Gomez taken against a champagne-colored curtain.

The musicians hugged one another and changed their poses, ending with an air kiss.

“My favs ✨💕,” Aguilera commented.

The birthday girl also shared a series of images from the celebrations on Instagram on Saturday. "31" Gomez wrote in a simple caption.

In the first image, the actress and singer revealed her vibrant birthday party outfit — a chic strapless red mini dress with floral applique and black strappy sandals. Other snaps showed Gomez dancing and posing with party guests, while one shot captured the moment a giant birthday cake lit with sparklers was presented to her.

