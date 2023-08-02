Christina Hall Addresses the Biggest ‘Misconception’ About Her Second Home in Tennessee

Hall purchased the property, which serves as the setting for her HGTV spinoff series 'Christina in the Country,' in 2021

By Erin Clements
Published on August 2, 2023 05:19PM EDT
Christina Hall at the premiere of Barbie held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Christina Hall at the 'Barbie' premiere. Photo:

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty 

Christina Hall can be seen enjoying Tennessee life on Christina in the Country — but she wants viewers to know that her vacation home in the Nashville suburbs is just that.

The Newport Beach, Calif. resident, who purchased the Franklin, Tennessee, farmhouse in 2021, tells the Associated Press that there’s a “misconception” that she spends more time there than she really does and it's just a getaway.

“When we go there, we mostly cook at home, have quiet time and we'll be on our property," Hall, 40, says, adding that when her family does film there, they’re “packing it in.”

Christina in the Country, a spinoff of her first solo series, Christina on the Coast, premiered on HGTV in January. The network recently announced that both shows had been renewed. The upcoming seasons will be her fourth on the coast and second in the country

As seen on HGTVs Christina in the Country, host Christina Haack poses for a portrait at the Hodges.
Christina Hall in Tennessee, on her HGTV show 'Christina in the Country'.

HGTV

"We go next week and we’re filming six straight days, we’re filming very long days, doing six houses,” she says of her next trip to Tennessee. “Then there’s something called B stories and it’s a background story of the show. Those are long days and I’m not going to lie, when I get back home I'm wiped out. My schedule in California is a bit easier.”

Hall says she’s also considered a "Christina Coast to Coast-type show," but the Tennessee spinoff works since her family already has a home there. 

“We have clothes there. I don’t pack. We just go," she says.

Christina, who married her third husband Josh Hall in 2022, has three children: She shares Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex husband Tarek El Moussa; and Hudson, 3, with ex, Ant Anstead.

Christina Hall and family
Christina Hall with husband Josh Hall and her kids (left to right), Brayden, Taylor and Hudson.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

In the series premiere of Christina in the Country, Christina said she felt like she was “in a dream” in her second home.

"Up until now, Tennessee has always been a quick getaway, but with every trip I'm just loving it more and more,” she said. “I'm always looking for more reasons to spend time here."

In 2021, Christina told PEOPLE that she fell in love with the state the previous year while visiting her friend and nutritionist Cara Clark, who had moved there.

"Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice," said Christina, who grew up in Anaheim, California.

"Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

She also appreciated its family-friendly appeal.

"I love taking the kids to the country restaurants and listening to live music," Christina added. "All the restaurants are so kid-friendly, which I love as well."

