Christie Brinkley Celebrates Son Jack’s 28th Birthday by Recreating Adorable Throwback Pic

"You’ve turned into the most wonderful guy!" the supermodel said in a sweet post on Instagram

By Jenny Haward
Published on June 6, 2023 07:45 AM
Christie Brinkley Son
Christie Brinkley and son Jack Brinkley-Cook. Photo:

Christie Brinkley Instagram

Christie Brinkley is getting poetic about her beloved son! 

On Sunday, the supermodel, 69, shared a series of photos to Instagram to celebrate her son Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook’s 28th birthday, recreating an adorable throwback picture of the two decades later.

Accompanying the shots were some lyrical words to honor the second of her three children on his special day. “From there to here, in the blink of an eye, You’ve turned into the most wonderful guy!” the post began. 

She even used the Italian version of Jack —“Giacomo” — as she celebrated her boy. 

“28 years of adventures and fun , you’re the very best brother and my favorite son! Thoughtful kind and wicked smart, what makes me proudest is your beautiful heart! We all love you so much Giacomo! Happy Birthday Jack Paris! 💙 June 2, 2023, ” Christie's post continued.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star shared a “then and now” split image, which included a throwback photo of herself and Jack paired with a more recent shot of mom and son. In the older shot, the pair both sported cream sweaters and blue denim jeans. A grinning, cross-legged Christie rested her head against Jack as the toddler stood with his arms stretched out towards his mom. 

The newer photo showed the duo matching once again — this time Jack wore a light blue denim shirt rolled up at the sleeves, as Christie paired her white summer dress with a blue denim jacket slung over her shoulders. The model and mom also shared the family photos individually on a carousel of images for fans to swipe through. 

Christie's second child, Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook, was born on June 2, 1995, to her and then-husband Richard Taubman (they got married in 1994 and divorced in 1996 when Jack was a few months old). Jack was later adopted by Peter Cook, Christie's fourth husband.

Although Christie's daughters — Alexa Ray Joel, 37, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 24 — have both opted to follow in their famous parent's footsteps, Jack is much more private. He doesn't work in the entertainment industry and he rarely posts on social media. He has shared just three posts to Instagram since the beginning of 2022.

While Jack may prefer a life out of the limelight, his mom has made sure to give fans a glimpse into their relationship from time-to-time. In March, she shared photos to Instagram that hinted at her closeness with Jack. 

Christie posed under a sky of gray clouds, in a pair of casual, ripped flair jeans and a comfy tan colored coat, as she sat on a sandy beach for a collection of natural beauty shots that gave a glimpse of her gray hair.

"Grey sky! Gray hair!" she joked in a lengthy Instagram caption alongside the photos. The caption also included a sweet reference to her relationship with Jack, and detailed how he was a fan of her natural look: "My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it's more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself!"

Though Jack rarely gets involved in family photoshoots or speaks to the media, he did participate in his family's spread for PEOPLE's World's Most Beautiful issue in 2017, and shared some words about his connection with his famous mother.

"I think that the main thing I got from my mom was a sense of adventure," Jack revealed to PEOPLE at the time. 

"Probably my favorite thing in the world is the ocean. I surf, I sail, I swim. Whatever it is, everything that has to do with the ocean, I've learned from her so I think that's something I've gained from her because she loves the ocean, too."

Related Articles
Christie Brinkley Leaves Her Pants at Home for a Serene Walk on the Beach – See Her Fun Instagram!
Christie Brinkley Leaves Her Pants at Home for a Joyful Walk on the Beach — See Her Fun Instagram!
Jack Brinkley Cook, Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook celebrate Christie Brinkley's birthday on February 2, 2018 in New York City
Christie Brinkley's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Christie Brinkley embraces gray hair
Christie Brinkley Shows Off Her Gray Hair: 'My Son Thinks It Looks Cool'
NEW YORK CITY - AUGUST 2: Model Cindy Crawford attends the Second Annual Revlon's Unforgettable Women Contest - Winner Annoucement on August 2, 1990 at the Metropolitan Museum of the Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images); PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Kaia Gerber attends "Her Time" Omega Photocall as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on September 29, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
See '90s Supermodels with Their Lookalike Kids
Kylie Jenner Mother's Day
Kylie Jenner Marks Mother's Day with Never-Before-Seen Pics of Stormi and Aire — See the Photos!
Rebel Wilson Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Royce's Face in Sweet Mother's Day Post
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 01: Jon Bon Jovi hosts a “New Jersey” Album Special on SiriusXM's Bon Jovi Radio from the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 01, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Jon Bon Jovi Wishes Son Happy Birthday by Reposting Jake's Engagement Pic to Millie Bobby Brown
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Bella Hadid Wishes Sister Gigi a Happy Birthday: 'My Most Favorite Chilling Partner'
Gabrielle Union-Wade, Celebs Vacation Gallery
Gabrielle Union Enjoys a Majestic Horse Ride at the Pyramids in Egypt, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Joanna Gaines
Celebs at Home: Joanna Gaines Shows Off Her Favorite Spring Flowers from Her Garden, and More!
khloe kardashian, true thompson
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photos of Daughter True's Disneyland Birthday Trip: 'My Girl'
Kevin Hart and All Four of His Kids Celebrate Easter on the Beach: 'Live, Love, Laugh'
How Stars Celebrated Easter 2023
Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Princess Eugenie's Birthday with Throwback Pic: 'My Magical Beloved Daughter'
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's 2023 Easter Celebrations
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's 2023 Easter Celebrations — See How the Famous Family Spent the Day!
heather rae el moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Says Life Has Changed in the 'Best Way' Since Welcoming Son: 'My Everything'