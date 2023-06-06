Christie Brinkley Celebrates Son Jack’s 28th Birthday by Recreating Adorable Throwback Pic

Christie Brinkley is getting poetic about her beloved son!

On Sunday, the supermodel, 69, shared a series of photos to Instagram to celebrate her son Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook’s 28th birthday, recreating an adorable throwback picture of the two decades later.

Accompanying the shots were some lyrical words to honor the second of her three children on his special day. “From there to here, in the blink of an eye, You’ve turned into the most wonderful guy!” the post began.

She even used the Italian version of Jack —“Giacomo” — as she celebrated her boy.



“28 years of adventures and fun , you’re the very best brother and my favorite son! Thoughtful kind and wicked smart, what makes me proudest is your beautiful heart! We all love you so much Giacomo! Happy Birthday Jack Paris! 💙 June 2, 2023, ” Christie's post continued.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star shared a “then and now” split image, which included a throwback photo of herself and Jack paired with a more recent shot of mom and son. In the older shot, the pair both sported cream sweaters and blue denim jeans. A grinning, cross-legged Christie rested her head against Jack as the toddler stood with his arms stretched out towards his mom.



The newer photo showed the duo matching once again — this time Jack wore a light blue denim shirt rolled up at the sleeves, as Christie paired her white summer dress with a blue denim jacket slung over her shoulders. The model and mom also shared the family photos individually on a carousel of images for fans to swipe through.

Christie's second child, Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook, was born on June 2, 1995, to her and then-husband Richard Taubman (they got married in 1994 and divorced in 1996 when Jack was a few months old). Jack was later adopted by Peter Cook, Christie's fourth husband.

Although Christie's daughters — Alexa Ray Joel, 37, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 24 — have both opted to follow in their famous parent's footsteps, Jack is much more private. He doesn't work in the entertainment industry and he rarely posts on social media. He has shared just three posts to Instagram since the beginning of 2022.

While Jack may prefer a life out of the limelight, his mom has made sure to give fans a glimpse into their relationship from time-to-time. In March, she shared photos to Instagram that hinted at her closeness with Jack.

Christie posed under a sky of gray clouds, in a pair of casual, ripped flair jeans and a comfy tan colored coat, as she sat on a sandy beach for a collection of natural beauty shots that gave a glimpse of her gray hair.

"Grey sky! Gray hair!" she joked in a lengthy Instagram caption alongside the photos. The caption also included a sweet reference to her relationship with Jack, and detailed how he was a fan of her natural look: "My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it's more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself!"

Though Jack rarely gets involved in family photoshoots or speaks to the media, he did participate in his family's spread for PEOPLE's World's Most Beautiful issue in 2017, and shared some words about his connection with his famous mother.

"I think that the main thing I got from my mom was a sense of adventure," Jack revealed to PEOPLE at the time.

"Probably my favorite thing in the world is the ocean. I surf, I sail, I swim. Whatever it is, everything that has to do with the ocean, I've learned from her so I think that's something I've gained from her because she loves the ocean, too."

