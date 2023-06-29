Christie Brinkley Slams ‘Wrinkle Brigade’ Leaving Rude Comments on Her Instagram Selfie

The supermodel says trolls search “to find some cellulite, wrinkles, or anything that they can point to" for a critique

By
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023.
Published on June 29, 2023 01:42PM EDT
Christie Brinkley is a downtown girl on Instagram
Christie Brinkley is a downtown girl on Instagram. Photo:

Instagram/christiebrinkley

Christie Brinkley is not letting the haters get to her.

The 69-year-old supermodel shared a selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, but not everyone left kind words.

“Whoa Nelly !,” she wrote in an updated caption on Thursday morning after seeing rude comments left on her photos. “The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread! They are the people that scan celebrities pages, hoping to find some cellulite , wrinkles , or anything that they can point to to to critique.” 

Brinkley had originally posted a carousel of photos that included a selfie, as well as two photos of downtown New York City. Her original caption simply read, "Downtown Girl."

Christie Brinkley attends the "On Our Way" world premiere at Village East Cinema on May 18, 2023
Christie Brinkley attends the "On Our Way" world premiere at Village East Cinema on May 18, 2023.

Manny Carabel/Getty

But after people rudely commented on Brinkley's looks, the supermodel revisited her Instagram to call them out and shame them for their harsh words — and thank others for their kindness.

Brinkley responded to the backlash by writing, “It must be somd (sic) form of compensation for some thing they are lacking.” She also praised those who defended her on the platform, writing, “But when those people appear, there are others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable. Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing! Thank you sweet souls.”

One user wrote, “You look beautiful! Thank you for not using a filter. I wish more celebrities would do this so that we can normalize aging again. So many young girls and women are suffering from depression and low self esteem trying to attain a standard of beauty that only exists through the use of filters.”

“One of the reasons Christie has been & always will be one of the world’s most iconic beauties is bc she leads with kindness,” a user commented.

Brinkley responded to the user with, “I absolutely love what you just wrote that is a recipe for aging gracefully and for finding true happiness too! And it’s written in the most charming way!”

Brinkley previously took to Instagram with another post and photo posing on a beach wearing a pair of ripped flair jeans and tan-colored coat. The beauty shots gave a glimpse of her gray hair.

"Grey sky! Gray hair!" she joked in the caption, adding “The second you see gray hair, it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs ..to keep or not to keep?"

"My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it's more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself!" she shared.

The Timeless Beauty author previously opened up to PEOPLE about aging, saying that it's about approaching it with a positivity.

"It all has to do with your spirit and the energy that you deliver and bring into the room with you. That's what is going to define you," she told PEOPLE. "Forget anti-aging this and all of that. It's really about gratitude."

She added: "And when you find something to be grateful about in whatever situation you're in, and wherever you may find yourself, that translates to happiness, and happiness and good energy that you can share with other people."

