Christie Brinkley Has a Senior Dog Recreate Her 2014 PEOPLE Cover for a Cause (Exclusive)

"The senior dogs, they just are not being noticed [compared to younger dogs]. More than anybody, they need to be loved, and they don't ask for much," Brinkley tells PEOPLE

Published on May 31, 2023 12:00 PM
Christie Brinkley People Magazine cover and Dog recreation
Photo:

The Narrative Group/People

What do you get when you combine Christie Brinkley's iconic modeling career and her love for dogs? A recreation of some of her most memorable magazine covers starring adorable pups! 

The supermodel recently partnered with Pet Life Unlimited to help senior rescue dogs find homes, giving the canines loving glow-ups with the pet brand's products. 

Brinkley and Pet Life Unlimited helped the dogs show off their new makeovers by setting up the cute companions in a photoshoot recreating the model's iconic magazine covers, including her 2014 PEOPLE issue. For Brinkley's PEOPLE page, Macy, a 9-year-old dog, stood in for the supermodel.

The results of the furry photoshoot, directed by Brinkley, were unveiled at the Furever Young Senior Dog Adoption event at the Animal Haven shelter in New York City. 

Christie Brinkley attends Pet Life Unlimited Furever Young Senior Dog Adoption Event In NYC at Animal Haven on May 23, 2023 in New York City

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty 

Helping out older hounds made sense for Brinkley because she can "relate," she says.

"I think I'm the right age," Brinkley, 69, tells PEOPLE.

"The senior dogs, they just are not being noticed [compared to younger dogs]. More than anybody, they need to be loved, and they don't ask for much," she adds.

The cause-worthy collaboration hits close to home for Brinkley. 

During her adolescence, Brinkley says she campaigned for her mother to buy her a trendy new coat. Just when she was about to have it, Brinkley stumbled upon a box of puppies for sale that immediately grabbed her attention.

"The puppy was looking at me in a special way," Brinkley says of the moment.

She eventually forfeited the outerwear for the puppy after working through her mother's hesitation — and that's where Brinkley's love for pets began. 

Christie Brinkley attends Pet Life Unlimited Furever Young Senior Dog Adoption Event In NYC at Animal Haven on May 23, 2023 in New York City

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty 

Now, she's a pet mom to her dog Chester (and the designated sitter for her 24-year-old daughter Sailor's pup Lionel!) and considers the canines a part of the family — just "shorter, hairier members." 

"We just love them. We take them wherever we can, wherever they're allowed, and we dote on them. They're so precious and so sweet. They love us back so eagerly that you just feel so lucky to have them in your life," Brinkley says.

Being the pet of a catwalk pro means access to an impressive wardrobe.

"We do have a pretty cute wardrobe of sweaters for the wintertime, and I do kind of love dressing them in a similar vein," the supermodel says of her family's dogs, adding that the animals look "particularly cute" when they're dressed in nautical-style striped sailor shirts and tiny life vests during family boat outings. 

Of course, Brinkley infused that same level of care, love, and fabulousness into her puppy makeovers with Pet Life Unlimited. She believes the "foundation" of a good glow-up for humans and senior dogs alike is a good hair day.

The simple things in life also help Brinkley shine from the inside out. 

"I just love any time I have any family and friends around and just be able to sit and laugh – I think laughter heals everything," she says.

