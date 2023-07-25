Christie Brinkley is soaking up summer while it lasts.

On Sunday, the supermodel, 69, shared a series of photos on Instagram documenting a fun-filled day spent with family and friends in the Hamptons.

"Swipe … From Polo to Port. It was a Bellissima day!" she wrote, offering a hint of what the group was getting up to, including a little polo, boating and a birthday celebration for Brinkley's former personal assistant, Kate Carlucci.

In one snapshot, Brinkley and her son, Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook, 28, posed on a boat. Brinkley was dressed up for the occasion in a floral-print top and a colorful silk scarf worn over her hair to keep her tresses tamed in the wind.

From left: Christie Brinkley, Kate Carlucci and Alexa Ray Joel take a selfie by a harbor. Christie Brinkley/Instagram

In another image, Brinkley beamed for the camera alongside her daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 37, (whom she shares with ex Billy Joel) and Carlucci. Joel looked effortlessly stylish in a patterned two-piece look, accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Other photos showed the group enjoying drinks on the boat and an outdoor dinner. Brinkley also shared another solo photo of herself on the vessel, showing off the spectacular golden sunset in the background.

Christie Brinkley poses for a photo with a spectacular sunset in the background. Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Brinkley has had plenty to celebrate this summer. Last month, Jack turned 28, and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star marked the moment by recreating an adorable throwback picture of the mother-son pair decades later.

Christie Brinkley Instagram

In an Instagram post on June 3, she shared a “then and now” split image, which included a throwback photo of herself and Jack paired with a more recent shot of the duo. In the older shot, the pair both sported cream sweaters and blue denim jeans. A grinning, cross-legged Christie rested her head against Jack as the toddler stood with his arms stretched out towards his mom.

The newer photo showed the two matching once again — this time, Jack wore a light blue denim shirt rolled up at the sleeves, as Christie paired her white summer dress with a blue denim jacket slung over her shoulders.

Accompanying the shots were some lyrical words to honor the second of her three children — she's also mom to daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 25 — on his special day. “From there to here, in the blink of an eye, You’ve turned into the most wonderful guy!” the post began.

She even used the Italian version of Jack —“Giacomo” — as she celebrated her boy.



“28 years of adventures and fun, you’re the very best brother and my favorite son! Thoughtful kind and wicked smart, what makes me proudest is your beautiful heart! We all love you so much Giacomo! Happy Birthday Jack Paris! 💙 June 2, 2023, ” she concluded the post.

Brinkley, who will turn 70 in February, recently opened up to PEOPLE about how great she's feeling as she nears the milestone birthday.

“I pretty much feel, as I'm approaching 70, the same way that I felt when I was approaching 30. I feel good. I feel strong,” she said while hosting Pet Life Unlimited’s Furever Young senior dog adoption event at the Animal Haven shelter in New York City on May 23.

“I feel like the number doesn't match my spirit, so I may as well just keep spiriting on,” she added.

Brinkley shared that stepping into each new stage of her life has come with an element of surprise. "I've been shocked by not feeling the way I thought I was supposed to be feeling at that age," she explained.

But worrying about her digits isn’t her top priority. “I don't believe that focusing on age is going to make you feel any better about it. I think curiosity in the world around you and just wanting to do something with each day, that is what keeps you young and going,” she said.

These days, she embraces the simple things in life. “I just love any time I have any family and friends around, just being able to sit and laugh — I think laughter heals everything,” she added.

