Christian Paul Marries Tai Reeder — 2 Days After Their First Kiss! See the Wedding Photos (Exclusive)

The pop-turned-Christian artist and TikTok star tied the knot in a Florida field last Saturday morning

Published on June 16, 2023 09:05PM EDT
christian paul taireeder wossilek wedding florida wedding photographer lainatortoriciphoto-3061623-05
Tai Reeder and Christian Paul. Photo:

laina tortorici photo

Christian Paul knew he wanted to wait until he was a married man to kiss his love Tai Reeder for the first time — but his future wife had other plans.

"Tai was pretty uncomfortable with the idea that we'd have our first kiss in front of 200 people, so to honor her preference, I decided I'd go in for our first kiss during one of our weekly 'mystery date nights' the Thursday before our wedding," explains the newlywed, 23, to PEOPLE.

"We were underneath a bridge rehearsing our first dance to 'Let's Stay Together' by Al Green. It was such a sweet moment!"

christian paul taireeder wossilek wedding florida wedding photographer lainatortoriciphoto-3061623-05
Christian Paul and Tai Reeder with their wedding party.

laina tortorici photo


And with the first kiss out of the way, the pop-turned-Christian artist married Reeder in an open field on Saturday, June 10 just outside of Jacksonville, Florida, in front of close family and friends and the couple's pastor Justin McKitterick.

christian paul taireeder wossilek wedding florida wedding photographer lainatortoriciphoto-3061623-05
Christian Paul and Tai Reeder.

laina tortorici photo

"It was of utmost importance to us that the gospel of Jesus Christ was presented and explained at our wedding ceremony," says Paul of the sacred ceremony, which included the singing of one of the couple's favorite hymns, "My Worth Is Not in What I Own."

"Our marriage is not about us, but rather about the gospel being put on display through our efforts to honor God in our blossoming romance."

christian paul taireeder wossilek wedding florida wedding photographer lainatortoriciphoto-3061623-05
Christian Paul and his groomsmen.

laina tortorici photo


Of course, much like life itself, the wedding itself took an unexpected turn when Paul found out that he would have the chance to play Nashville's CMA Fest the morning after the wedding. Therefore, the couple made the decision to move the ceremony from the afternoon to the morning.

christian paul CMA Fest images:Â https://umusic.box.com/s/bdoe7ckzko3jja7hpcr36x2rgf22e8ze Credit: Trea Allen
Christian Paul performs at CMA Fest on June 10.

Trea Allen

"We moved our wedding to 9:30 a.m. so we could catch an evening flight out to Nashville," laughs Paul, an Alabama native who met his now-wife on social media after discovering a video of Reeder singing a worship song.

"Tai was adamant that it would be a fun adventure and a sweet way to start our marriage - and as is often true, she was right."

christian paul taireeder wossilek wedding florida wedding photographer lainatortoriciphoto-3061623-05
Tai Reeder and Christian Paul.

laina tortorici photo

Once the ceremony was finished and Reeder had her dazzling wedding ring from Pickett Brothers Jewelers on her finger, guests were invited into a beautifully decorated barn to partake in a light lunch meal consisting of some of the couple's favorites, including chicken salad on croissants, fruit skewers and salad.

christian paul taireeder wossilek wedding florida wedding photographer lainatortoriciphoto-3061623-05
Tai Reeder and Christian Paul.

laina tortorici photo

And while the couple did not write their own vows for the actual ceremony, Paul did write a special tune called "Tai's Song (I Do)" filled with vows that he sang to her at the reception.

"The chorus says this 'I will love you with all my life, joyfully sacrifice by grace and grace alone, our house will become a home,'" recites Paul, who scored a hit with his 2019 song "When Love Don't Love You Back."

And it's that home that Paul and Reeder will now share in Nashville.

christian paul taireeder wossilek wedding florida wedding photographer lainatortoriciphoto-3061623-05
Christian Paul.

laina tortorici photo
christian paul taireeder wossilek wedding florida wedding photographer lainatortoriciphoto-3061623-05
Tai Reeder.

laina tortorici photo

"He loved the Lord more than he loved me, and that's how I knew he would love me the way I needed and desired to be loved," Reeder, 23, who is currently honeymooning with her new husband on the shores of Lake Atitlan in Guatemala, tells PEOPLE. "And he's funny!"

"It's hard to pinpoint one thing I'm most excited for when it comes to our marriage. I'm just excited I get to grow old with my husband."

Adds Paul, "Tai is a woman of matchless, God-given, external beauty. She is utterly stunning."

christian paul taireeder wossilek wedding florida wedding photographer lainatortoriciphoto-3061623-05
Tai Reeder and Christian Paul.

laina tortorici photo
christian paul taireeder wossilek wedding florida wedding photographer lainatortoriciphoto-3061623-05
The couple's exit.

laina tortorici photo
